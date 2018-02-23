People love this story of a man who took delivery of an almost impossibly tiny envelope

The most recent small thing going viral, however, is slightly more unexpected: an envelope.

Sam Cooney, a publisher at The Lifted Brow, tweeted pictures of a letter he was sent, writing: “Someone sent us something in an envelope so (officially) tiny that Australia Post had to put it inside a bigger envelope, and I really don’t want to break the magic and open it.”

someone sent us something in an envelope so (officially) tiny that Australia Post had to put it inside a bigger envelope, and i really don’t want to break the magic and open it pic.twitter.com/9mQ6zqABVR — Sam Cooney (@SamuelCooney) February 22, 2018

Naturally, social media users loved the adorable envelope, as well as the delivery notice, reading “so tiny”, from Australia Post. The original Tweet now has more than 11,000 retweets.