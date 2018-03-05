News And Finally

Tuesday 6 March 2018

People love this extremely relatable picture of a child trying pizza for the first time

‘Imagine when she tries bacon.’

Child trying pizza for the first time
Child trying pizza for the first time

By Emily Chudy and Edd Dracott, Press Association

Many of us will understand the feeling of an almost religious experience when tasting something particularly delicious, but now there’s a relatable photo to capture the emotion.

Jody Avirgan, host of the 30 For 30 podcast, tweeted the picture of his young daughter in utter bliss after trying pizza for the first time, and it’s safe to say she captured all of our feelings.

The photo now has over 50,000 retweets, with people falling in love with the girl’s hilarious reaction to fast food.

Pizza Eating GIF by Digg - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News