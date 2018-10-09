October in the UK can mean many things – crunchy leaves, chilly air… and the beginning of a ladybird invasion.

People have taken to social media to document October’s ladybird infestations

Ladybirds begin their season between September and October, finding warm spots in houses to hibernate over the cold months of winter.

2018’s hot summer is likely to have boosted the insect’s numbers, with the Harlequin ladybird, first spotted in the UK in 2004, most likely to be spotted over the autumn weeks.

People have taken to social media to document groups – otherwise known as a “loveliness” – of the insects swarming around their houses, with hilarious commentary.

1. This person’s swarm could only be expressed in emoji form.

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 Anyone else got a ladybird invasion? 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 — Professor James Logan (@ProfJamesLogan) October 5, 2018

2. At least 19 on display here!

There seems to be a loveliness of ladybirds (ladybugs) in my window ☺️

That is the term for a group of ladybirds, right? pic.twitter.com/O9NKhCR33j — Emma Samms MBE (@EmmaSamms1) October 4, 2018

3. Ladybird season can get a little sinister.

Me to Baby Daughter: "What are you eating?"

Baby Daughter doesn't answer - but then she only knows about ten words

Me: "Show me please"

Baby daughter opens her mouth

Me: "Oh, a dead, shrivelled-up ladybird. Lovely" — Steve Clark (@steveclarkuk) October 3, 2018

4. A lot spotted here!

Hundreds of #ladybirds crawling all over the greenstone walls in #Shaftesbury today. Here are just a few... pic.twitter.com/wZMypx6nPd — Brigit Strawbridge (@B_Strawbridge) October 5, 2018

5. The insects are on the move!

6. Don’t worry, ladybirds are harmless.

Not sure what happened in the past hour, but suddenly there are like 30 ladybirds on my office window, with a tonne more flying around outside. More ladybirds in one place than I have ever seen before, had to close my window as so many were flying inside the house. Nap time over? — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) October 5, 2018

7. These cosy insects.

8. Lastly, take a look at this creepy video.

🐞 Have you spotted lots of #ladybirds today? The old Mill building at Woods Mill was covered in harlequin ladybirds this afternoon. Ladybirds tend to gather together at this time of year, looking for cracks and crevices to hibernate overwinter. 🐞 #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/FlknTuoWEj — Sussex Wildlife Trust 🦔 (@SussexWildlife) October 5, 2018

