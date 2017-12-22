News And Finally

Sunday 24 December 2017

People have come from all over the world to see these incredible charity Christmas lights

What a bright idea!

Christmas lights in a village in East Sussex
Christmas lights in a village in East Sussex

By Max McLean

Is it really Christmas without a load of Christmas lights in the shape of a train or reindeer? Things certainly wouldn’t quite be the same in Westfield without it.

The village in East Sussex has been attracting people from around the world to its displays, with rows of houses covered in Christmas lights creating quite a spectacle.

Furthermore, it’s all for charity. Why not take a look for yourself?

Over the years, the displays have raised £66,000 for St Michael’s Hospice, a charity supporting those affected by life-limiting illnesses, with the residents paying for the lights themselves.

ipanews_427e3ca6-8aca-48ee-8cd2-7d131172845f_embedded151255
Christmas lights in a village in East Sussex

Visitors come to see the dazzling decorations from places as far away as Australia, America and Canada.

ipanews_427e3ca6-8aca-48ee-8cd2-7d131172845f_embedded151256
Christmas lights in a village in East Sussex

If anybody can’t work out what to get people in this village for Christmas, it looks like a few batteries might come in handy.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News