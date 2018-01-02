News And Finally

Tuesday 2 January 2018

People are writing their own epitaphs using predictive text and they are pretty profound

A nice cheery way to start the year.

A graveyard in Scotland
A graveyard in Scotland

By Alistair Mason

What do you want written on your gravestone?

A classic quote, perhaps, or a snippet of a poem that sums up your attitude towards life?

Well, if the pressure of thinking up something pithy and profound that will define you for the rest of time is too much, you could always get a little help from your smartphone.

That was the plan put forward by Twitter user Alex Zalben.

So, using the predictive text function on their phones to complete their sentences and commemorate their lives, the people of Twitter responded.

Some were suitably celebratory.

Some seemed like they might sort of be onto something.

Some were really, really sad.

And some made no sense whatsoever.

Why not start a new year by thinking about your own death?

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News