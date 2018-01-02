People are writing their own epitaphs using predictive text and they are pretty profound
A nice cheery way to start the year.
What do you want written on your gravestone?
A classic quote, perhaps, or a snippet of a poem that sums up your attitude towards life?
Well, if the pressure of thinking up something pithy and profound that will define you for the rest of time is too much, you could always get a little help from your smartphone.
How about we use predictive text to write our own epitaphs?— Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 1, 2018
Write “Here lies [YOUR NAME]. [preferred pronoun] was...” and let your phone finish the rest.
Mine is:
Here lies Alexander Zalben. He was clearly not wrong.
That was the plan put forward by Twitter user Alex Zalben.
So, using the predictive text function on their phones to complete their sentences and commemorate their lives, the people of Twitter responded.
Some were suitably celebratory.
Here lies Mark Hoppus. He was so awesome he did not have a great game. https://t.co/1a8hXQ42rF— new year new mark (@markhoppus) January 2, 2018
Here lies Laura. She was so good I suspect she actually enjoyed both her bath and her blow to the head. https://t.co/DaMcuDgaj3— Laura M. Browning (@ellembee) January 2, 2018
Here lies Chris Stedman. He was sweet and genuinely curious about how he was doing https://t.co/ZKaeRpSwGr— Seasonal Affective Display Name (@ChrisDStedman) January 2, 2018
Here lies Nish Kumar. He was a great man.— (((Nish Kumar))) (@MrNishKumar) January 2, 2018
Not my words. The words of my phone. https://t.co/8jg4ZqeBtH
Some seemed like they might sort of be onto something.
Here lies Ann Telnaes. She seems taller that way— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) January 1, 2018
"Here lies Terri Doty. She was going through my emails and not getting back to me."— Terri Doty (@TeeDotally) January 1, 2018
... 😬 https://t.co/Dy725oAOoz
Here lies Milly Thomas. She was just a little overwhelmed with the way you did it. https://t.co/FOjCXIkBYU— Milly Thomas🌈 (@missmillythomas) January 2, 2018
Here lies Nate Punzalan. He was going to be a little late to the party. https://t.co/tMMa9MtK7D— Nate Punzalan (@natepunzalan6) January 2, 2018
Some were really, really sad.
Here lies Fiona Kyle. She was just trying not to be happy.— FionaCK (@FionaCK) January 2, 2018
Here lies Heather. She was just so tired 😴 https://t.co/xKs7kU6O6h— 2018, it’s me (heather + porg) (@NerdHeather) January 2, 2018
Here lies Maris Kreizman. She was just saying that she didn't want to go.— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 2, 2018
And some made no sense whatsoever.
Here lies Mitch Gerads. He was also the one that said that the same thing that was a good time.— Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) January 2, 2018
Go home epitaph, you’re drunk. https://t.co/fJs59k03tD
Why not start a new year by thinking about your own death?
