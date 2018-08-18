News And Finally

Sunday 19 August 2018

People are using a new hashtag to brag about their generation’s best qualities

New hashtag #BragAboutYourGeneration is seeing people young and old highlight their best parts.

(Yui Mok/PA)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

If there’s one thing that you can count on when you open Twitter, it’s that there will be some form of generational bickering going on.

From Baby Boomers (1946 – 1964), to Generation X (1961 – 1981), to Millennials (1982 – 1994), to the new wave of Generation Z (1995 – 2010), it seems like people of all ages are fighting to expose the flaws of every other generation.

But what about each age group’s positive points?

People took to social media to boast about their peers using the hashtag #BragAboutYourGeneration, and here’s a collection of the best results.

Ok Go Popcorn GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. Millennials harnessed the power of the Internet.

2. Blockbuster was a staple for weekends.

Old School Rewind GIF by Anthony S - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Not having a mobile was tough.

4. At least Generation X was able to be awkward in peace.

Awkward Fredricka Ransome GIF by buzzfeedladylike - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Plus, Generation X boasts some pretty amazing rock stars.

6. Older generations know the value of patience.

Waiting Gif GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Millennials’ strongest skill.

8. Okay, Millennials win this one.

Rihanna Wink GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Did the best film come from Generation X?

10. Unfortunately, for some in-betweeners… this hashtag might not be for you.

Sorry GIF by Michael Bolton - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

