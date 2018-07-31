It’s already 2018, and yet futuristic things like flying cars and realistic robots still seem a long way off.

It’s already 2018, and yet futuristic things like flying cars and realistic robots still seem a long way off.

People are upset that these futuristic things haven’t arrived in 2018

Reddit user dunaja asked people on the website: “It’s 2018. What are you shocked that we don’t have yet?”

Here are the top 10 comments, which might make you disappointed that the future is still so far away.

1. Drive-through speakers still aren’t at their best.

2. Portable air-conditioning would be great.

3. Re-sealable cereal bags belong in 2018!

4. This valid question.

5. Long-lasting phone batteries would be useful.

6. Someone needs to invent this.

7. Non-slip glasses should be a reality.

8. A solution to noisy cleaning.

9. An instant reverse-microwave.

10. Lastly, we need a way to save on peanut butter waste.

Press Association