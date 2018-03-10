People are tweeting about binge-watching television and it’s extremely relatable
“Are you still watching?”
When the end of the week hits, what better activity is there to help you relax and unwind than completely binge-watching every TV series and film available?
Twitter users have been sharing jokes and anecdotes about over-watching TV, and they are extremely relatable.
Here are some tweets to make yourself feel better about your terrible streaming habit.
1. Sometimes the Netflix reminders are completely necessary.
I appreciate .@Netflix's regular reminders that I haven't moved a single muscle in over 4 hours by asking me if I'm still watching. pic.twitter.com/dW6IpNqUHO— Leighton Shields (@DirtyWildThings) March 7, 2018
2. What better way to spend a weekend than staying up late watching TV?
Omg it’s 4:05am and I’m still watching Netflix 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️— Maria (@MariaaTovar_) March 8, 2018
3. Sometimes streaming services give very strange suggestions…
Netflix: Are you still watching Ocean's 11?— Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) February 28, 2018
Me: Yeah. What else would I be watching?
Netflix: We have 4,000 other streaming options available--
Me: WHAT. ELSE. WOULD. I. BE. WATCHING.
Netflix: Sigh. "There's a 95-pound Chinese man with a $160 million behind this door..." pic.twitter.com/TvplHeqiDk
4. The moment your subscription runs out is tragic.
Me on the 29th day of my Amazon Prime trial pic.twitter.com/IFOWvhk425— Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) March 7, 2018
5. Sometimes television makes us do questionable things.
I bought a Hulu subscription just to binge watch Jersey Shore, someone please take my debit card away from me— maura (@_3231994) March 3, 2018
6. Your favourite film being made available is the best surprise.
That moment when you finally find a new show to binge watch on Netflix pic.twitter.com/CZZTyN5psH— Chloé Lukasiak (@ChloeLukasiak) March 2, 2018
7. Sometimes it’s extremely hard to stop watching.
Netflix: Are you still watching The Office?— Erika Beth Isbill (@Erika2point0) March 9, 2018
Mike: *agitated* Yes, of course, have I ever said no?
8. Binge-watching can make you feel very cultured.
Sorry I’ve been out of touch. The show I’m binge watching has subtitles.— Alex Baze (@bazecraze) March 2, 2018
9. And lastly… we are always still watching.
Netflix: “Are you still watching?”— (B)RAD 🤓 (@bradley_bwh_) February 17, 2018
Me: “ArE yOu StIlL wAtChInG?” pic.twitter.com/zz0wNaUsQs
