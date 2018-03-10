News And Finally

Saturday 10 March 2018

People are tweeting about binge-watching television and it’s extremely relatable

“Are you still watching?”

Netflix on laptop
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

When the end of the week hits, what better activity is there to help you relax and unwind than completely binge-watching every TV series and film available?

Twitter users have been sharing jokes and anecdotes about over-watching TV, and they are extremely relatable.

Here are some tweets to make yourself feel better about your terrible streaming habit.

1. Sometimes the Netflix reminders are completely necessary.

2. What better way to spend a weekend than staying up late watching TV?

3. Sometimes streaming services give very strange suggestions…

4. The moment your subscription runs out is tragic.

5. Sometimes television makes us do questionable things.

6. Your favourite film being made available is the best surprise.

7. Sometimes it’s extremely hard to stop watching.

8. Binge-watching can make you feel very cultured.

9. And lastly… we are always still watching.

