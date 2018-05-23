People are talking about the funniest things they’ve ever forgotten

Twitter user Amanda kicked off the conversation by confessing she had forgotten something pretty important on the way to a vet’s appointment…

Here are 10 more examples, which might make you feel better for your moments of forgetfulness.

Took one of my dogs to the vet for her annual booster. Got halfway to the vet’s and realised I’d forgotten my dog. I am officially an idiot.

2. You could forget the one thing that helps you see properly.

Took a salad to work today. Most organised, I was, having made it the previous evening and set out my little cool bag ready for this morning. Even packed a fork. Took it out at lunchtime - NO COOL BLOCKS. Warm salad is most unappetising.

Forgot my newborn. Left him outside the bank in his pram. Lucky I'd only got 20m away . https://t.co/nvrVIcypkF

My grandfather once took me home from their house in Sunderland to my parents in Durham, only to pull up at my parents house & realise he hadn’t put me in the car.

Oh, I win at this. Was maid of honor for BFF's wedding. Kept ring in my purse as dress didn't have pockets and I was afraid I'd lose it. Left purse in dressing room downstairs during ceremony. Somehow, she is still speaking to me.

I once had a "suitcase" gig (ie. Everything is provided... All you need to bring is your guitar). Drove 45mins to gig, opened the trunk to unload.... Bammmm! I'm awesome. https://t.co/Vrv1bOAIsF

Yesterday my wife called me to obtain my help in locating her phone. Once I was able to stop laughing, I helped her find it.

I once forgot my older sister’s name for a week. I was too embarrassed to ask anyone what she was called. Does that make you feel any better?

I had a 7 AM shift once a week, just started using reading glasses to be able to decipher the register screen.

I had at 3 pairs of readers in rotation but not one of them in my purse or car. Ended up driving home to pick up glasses.

I'm sure my manager was thrilled.

10. Lastly, this stunning act of forgetfulness is almost impressive.