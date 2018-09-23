News And Finally

Sunday 23 September 2018

People are taking to social media to celebrate Bisexual Visibility Day

From myth-busting, to celebrating, to hilarious jokes, the LGBTQ+ community has been taking over social media.

Bisexual Visibility Day is celebrated annually on September 23 (CatEyePerspective/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Bisexual Visibility Day (also known as Bi Visibility Day) is celebrated annually on September 23, and has aimed to celebrate the B in LGBTQ+ since the day was founded in 1999.

The day was first observed at the International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA) conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, and celebrates the achievements of the community, as well as tackling discrimination.

People have taken to social media to celebrate the day, whether it’s to dispel myths, to raise the community up, or simply to crack jokes.

Here are some of the best tweets from Bisexual Visibility Day, from the educational to the downright hilarious.

Lesbian Ellen Page GIF by GAYCATION with Ellen Page and Ian Daniel - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. Celebrities like singer Kehlani joined in the conversation.

2. Some hilarious jokes are being made over on Twitter!

Back To The Future Sudden Realization GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Some used the day to dispel myths.

4. Bi Visibility Day is a good excuse for some education.

Happy Beyonce GIF by BET Awards - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. People used the day to speak about their own stories.

6. The day coincides nicely with the first day of autumn.

Autumn GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. A few jokes were made about “visibility”…

8. Just a few!

Jim Carrey Lol GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Lastly, the most important thing to remember…

