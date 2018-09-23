Bisexual Visibility Day (also known as Bi Visibility Day) is celebrated annually on September 23, and has aimed to celebrate the B in LGBTQ+ since the day was founded in 1999.

People are taking to social media to celebrate Bisexual Visibility Day

The day was first observed at the International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA) conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, and celebrates the achievements of the community, as well as tackling discrimination.

People have taken to social media to celebrate the day, whether it’s to dispel myths, to raise the community up, or simply to crack jokes.

Here are some of the best tweets from Bisexual Visibility Day, from the educational to the downright hilarious.

1. Celebrities like singer Kehlani joined in the conversation.

sexuality has never seemed black & white, it’s a spectrum, often times finding what u feel you most identify with takes patience and in the case of our society, a lot of confidence. happy bi-visibility day, i hope you feel seen today and everyday. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 23, 2018

2. Some hilarious jokes are being made over on Twitter!

Ah, it’s #BiVisibilityDay, the one day a year where my fellow bisexuals and I can be seen by the waking, mortal world before fading away like Marty McFly at the end of BTTF — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 23, 2018

3. Some used the day to dispel myths.

#BiVisibilityDay SOME FACTS:

- we're not greedy

- we don't have to 'pick a side'

- we aren't half gay/half straight

- being in a straight relationship doesn't make us less/not bi

- we aren't more likely to cheat on you

- we're not pansexual

- we're valid

- we're real — charlotte 🥀🥡 (@barbedwiregates) September 23, 2018

4. Bi Visibility Day is a good excuse for some education.

Bisexuality isn’t a phase or an indecision to choose, bisexuality is valid and bisexual people deserve your acknowledgement and respect ❤️ #BiVisibilityDay — Calum McSwiggan (@CalumMcSwiggan) September 23, 2018

5. People used the day to speak about their own stories.

Oh look it is #BiVisibilityDay. It's easy to be cynical about these things but bloody hell I wish something like it had been around when I was a teenager in the 90s, trying to understand my sexuality. — Luke Turner (@LukeTurnerEsq) September 23, 2018

6. The day coincides nicely with the first day of autumn.

not only is it #BiVisibilityDay but it's also the first day of autumn. autumn is now bisexual. congrats everybody, share love and pumpkin spice lattes. pic.twitter.com/sQx58czxCU — parris (@supernovalester) September 23, 2018

7. A few jokes were made about “visibility”…

If you see strange people in your house today, don't panic. These are probably bisexual family members. Usually invisible except for one day per year, they are typically friendly if approached. #BiVisibilityDay — LGBT+ Lib Dems (@LGBTLD) September 23, 2018

8. Just a few!

Happy #BiVisibilityDay everyone! Make sure to wear reflective clothing and maybe one of those light things that cyclists have — Thunder Nuggets (@DstanfordHenry) September 23, 2018

9. Lastly, the most important thing to remember…

happy #BiVisibilityDay we are valid and we are beautiful x — Aaron Wiseman (@awfficial) September 23, 2018

Press Association