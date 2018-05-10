People are struggling to deal with the fact that Tracy Beaker is now a mum

Beaker, who would now be in her 30s, has returned in Wilson’s latest book with daughter Jess, who has inherited her mother’s famously curly hair.

Today we’re celebrating Tracy Beaker’s birthday!

Check out the first ever illustration of Tracy as an adult with her daughter, Jess. @FansofJWilson can catch up with Tracy in Jacqueline Wilson’s new book My Mum Tracy Beaker out in October. Pre-order here https://t.co/kl1k1hkd3V pic.twitter.com/TN8rh0tdVa — PuffinBooks (@PuffinBooks) May 8, 2018

But Beaker’s comeback, whose TV portrayal by a young Dani Harmer still lingers in the minds of 90s kids, has left some people feeling old.

I am NOT old enough for this to be a thing pic.twitter.com/yBxTmpCOId — mil (@milupton) May 9, 2018

I feel like a public service announcement should be made to all girls who grew up watching Tracy Beaker... she’s now a MUM 😯 shook pic.twitter.com/7oP377ycul — Ells (@ellacsimmons) May 8, 2018

The fact they are bringing out books where Tracy Beaker is a mum makes me feel soo old😟‼️ — Hannah (@HannahMurdochxo) May 9, 2018

Tracy Beaker now has a child which makes me an actual ancestor — niamh (@niamhmccoy22) May 8, 2018

so there I about to be a book called "My Mum Tracy Beaker" and im not going to lie this makes me vvvv uncomfortable ... since when was tracy a mum !!! — Moll Ab (@moll198) May 9, 2018

nothing like finding out there’s a new Tracy Beaker book where she is a MOTHER to make u feel old af, never understood the saying “when I was a kid” but here I am about to say it to every person who dares talk to me about this “Jess Beaker” — Gabby Fabrizio (@gabbyfabrizio) May 9, 2018

Tracy Beaker is a mum now? Literally bog off Jaqueline Wilson you’ve ruined my inner child 😭 — Zo🦉 (@_zoehughes) May 10, 2018

My Mum Tracy Beaker is currently on pre-order and will be released in October 2018.