People are struggling to deal with Princess Charlotte’s wave

The toddler was being taken by her dad, Prince William, to see her new baby brother, when she stole countless hearts as she walked into the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in central London.

William has brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte in to meet their new baby brother. Check out Charlotte's wave! pic.twitter.com/iZlazY4Pza — Catherine Wylie (@wyliecatherine) April 23, 2018

The little girl waved several times to reporters and photographers as she walked towards the hospital entrance.

And as she and her brother were being taken up the steps towards the doors, Charlotte looked over shoulder and delivered a quick wave, acknowledging the world’s media behind her.