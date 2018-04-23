News And Finally

Tuesday 24 April 2018

People are struggling to deal with Princess Charlotte’s wave

The two-year-old greeted journalists as she was taken to meet her newborn brother.

By Isabel Togoh, Press Association

Princess Charlotte is only two, yet she is already being dubbed a pro after showcasing the world’s most adorable wave.

The toddler was being taken by her dad, Prince William, to see her new baby brother, when she stole countless hearts as she walked into the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in central London.

The little girl waved several times to reporters and photographers as she walked towards the hospital entrance.

And as she and her brother were being taken up the steps towards the doors, Charlotte looked over shoulder and delivered a quick wave, acknowledging the world’s media behind her.

Twitter users couldn’t take the cuteness.

Meanwhile for Prince George, this was not his first rodeo. The four-year-old, who has been through this process before, seemed a little bit shy and did not wave this time around.

Here he is almost three years ago to meet a newborn Charlotte.

