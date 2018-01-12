Donald Trump has cancelled his trip to London, which was expected to coincide with the official opening of the new US embassy in February.

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018 There has been speculation that his visit would result in mass protests, so people have been responding online with their own very serious reasons for not visiting London.

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of Arsenal having sold perhaps the most talented and finest player in London (Alexis Sanchez) for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in for 1.2 billion dollars (Robo Alexis). Bad deal. Wanted me to watch a match-NO! — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 12, 2018 The football comparisons continued with other unlikely reasons for not making the trip. Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a fan of Chelsea having perhaps the best Premiere League club near the Thames and just got Ross Barkley for "peanuts," only to sit him. Bad deal. — Jose Serrano (@Tony_Serranous) January 12, 2018 There were some particularly unrealistic expectations too.

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that Ringo won’t agree to follow me around the entire time singing Octopus’s Garden. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 12, 2018 One man said he just couldn’t take all the attention from a certain Game Of Thrones star. Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of Emilia Clarke having sold perhaps the best located and finest flat in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to date long-distance-NO! — Jared Rizzi (@JaredRizzi) January 12, 2018 Some gave their very own Trump-esque reasons for not going to other places.

Reason I canceled my trip to Asda Southgate is that I am not a big fan of the store manager having stopped perhaps the best and finest deal on white wine in London, their Picpoul de Pinet for “peanuts” £5.35 only to put it up to £6.97. Bad deal. Wanted me to keep buying - NO! — john sturgis (@sturgios) January 12, 2018 In his tweet, the president maintained the decision was down to his disapproval of the US embassy moving from its old central London location to a new site south of the river. He blamed the Obama administration for the change, but the decision was actually announced when George W Bush was in charge.

Others speculated that widespread protests may actually be the reason he was skipping the trip. Reason @realDonaldTrump canceled trip to London is that we are not a big fan of his racist, sexist, unthinking behaviour. Big protests if he came to cut ribbon. He wanted the red carpet treatment and cheering crowds - NO! — Stephen Doughty (@SDoughtyMP) January 12, 2018 Others thought Trump wouldn’t be content with how regal his visit might be.

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of hanging with “commoners.” I wasnt invited to dine with the Royal Family and I will have to slum it in a regular hotel rather than sleep in a palace. Bad deal. NO! https://t.co/Zuvq4tP9yc — Charlie Fox (@CharlieFoxMusic) January 12, 2018 Embassy officials will have to put away the giant novelty scissors and ribbon though, because whatever the reason, he says he’s not coming.

