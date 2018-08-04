News And Finally

Saturday 4 August 2018

People are sharing the tiny acts which make them love their partner and its serious goals

These are seriously inspiring.

(monkeybusinessimages/ Getty Images)
(monkeybusinessimages/ Getty Images)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Twitter users are sharing lovely things their romantic partner does for them.

Metro journalist Hattie Gladwell asked her 16,000 followers to share “one thing your partner does that’s not necessarily romantic but makes you love them a bit more”.

The tweet received thousands of responses, detailing all kinds of acts of love.

From sending cute photos…

Let'S Drink Kim Kardashian GIF by Stefanie Shank - Find & Share on GIPHY

… to supporting their endeavours, this lot are incredibly lucky.

Yoga GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Beauty And The Beast Book GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

These partners take good care of their loved ones when they aren’t well.

I Love You So Much Heart GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Even those without partners shared the little things that make life enjoyable. Tongue in cheek but very amusing.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News