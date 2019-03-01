All pet owners have had one of those moments when they’re convinced their dog or cat understands them in a way they might have thought impossible.

People are sharing the stories of when their pets have understood them

From sitting with them when they’re upset, to learning impressive tricks, some social media users are sure their pet gets them on a deep level.

Editor Sammy Nickalls kicked off the conversation on Twitter, asking users: “What’s a big thing your pet does that makes you positive they understand/love you on a deeper level?”

what’s a big thing your pet does that makes you positive they understand/love you on a deeper level? my cat meows around mealtimes but she never does when I have a migraine; she cuddles and headboops me until I’m able to get up and feed her — Sammy Nickalls 🧚‍♀️ (@sammynickalls) February 27, 2019

Twitter users did not disappoint with their adorable stories of love between them and their pets.

Here are a few of the best. As a warning… they might make you feel like rushing down to a pet adoption shelter.

1. This cat who assumes all baths are dangerous.

The cat howled for 30 minutes the first time I took a bath. Trying to summon help for the drowning hooman — variance (@KerryTweeterson) February 28, 2019

2. A diligent alarm-clock dog.

My dog wakes me up at 6:55am everyday, to help keep me from sleeping in and being a bum. I think that's why he does it at least https://t.co/CDTAqYOgrM — Chris Hatton (@DJ_Fratton) February 28, 2019

3. This very supportive nurse-cat.

My cat would always curl up next to my chest and purr and refuse to leave my side whenever I was ill. If I turned over, he would jump over and lay next to my chest on the other direction. If I vomited, he would sit next to me while I did. — Heather Burbach (@Burbachbacon) February 28, 2019

4. This cat who came to the rescue.

When we were training the dog, we would let out puppy cries to let her know she was being too rough. One time, I yelped really loud, and out cat came BARRELING out of the bedroom to save me. https://t.co/AaNtqkFICk — kristin, with cheese (@kristinwarwick) March 1, 2019

5. An incredible skill for a cat.

My cat meows when I sneeze to say “bless you” every time without fail. https://t.co/UowAxhzB0N — Nicolette - Commissions Open! (@followurdream97) March 1, 2019

6. This story will make anybody want a pet.

When my boyfriend and I were breaking up (like, in the actual moment) he just kept circling around us. He got really flustered when he saw both of us crying 😭 — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) February 28, 2019

7. This very generous pup.

When my dog sees I’m sad, he brings me all the toys he loves and rests his head on my leg or lap and watches me https://t.co/YsTeYb7DUk — gnocchi balboa (@oldbiddyyelling) March 1, 2019

8. This person always has a friend to judge people with.

I make my dog judge every new person in my life. We like and dislike the same people. An invaluable skill imo. https://t.co/yqiCjqVOOI — Sarah O. Munir (@SarahMunir1) February 28, 2019

9. Lastly, this story might make you feel a little misty-eyed.

When I’m sad, my high energy puppy will quietly walk over to me and put her paw on my thigh. Then she fakes like she’s asleep but keeps opening her eyes just slightly to see how I’m doing until I’m better. https://t.co/lVoEGxYQY2 — Lisa (@levert) March 1, 2019

Press Association