Friday 1 March 2019

People are sharing the stories of when their pets have understood them

Sometimes it seems as if your pet can understand you on a deeper level than you think.

(NiseriN/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

All pet owners have had one of those moments when they’re convinced their dog or cat understands them in a way they might have thought impossible.

From sitting with them when they’re upset, to learning impressive tricks, some social media users are sure their pet gets them on a deep level.

Editor Sammy Nickalls kicked off the conversation on Twitter, asking users: “What’s a big thing your pet does that makes you positive they understand/love you on a deeper level?”

Twitter users did not disappoint with their adorable stories of love between them and their pets.

Here are a few of the best. As a warning… they might make you feel like rushing down to a pet adoption shelter.

1. This cat who assumes all baths are dangerous.

2. A diligent alarm-clock dog.

Waking Up Sleeping GIF by #Impastor - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This very supportive nurse-cat.

4. This cat who came to the rescue.

Happy Clumsy Smurf GIF by The Smurfs - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. An incredible skill for a cat.

6. This story will make anybody want a pet.

Season 2 Crying GIF by Queer Eye - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This very generous pup.

8. This person always has a friend to judge people with.

I Dont Like You Martin Lawrence GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Lastly, this story might make you feel a little misty-eyed.

Press Association

