Thursday 22 February 2018

People are sharing the small inaccuracies in TV and movies that annoy them

From geography to basic manners, TV and film has a lot to improve on

Twitter users are airing their views on TV (astronomia/Getty/PA)
By Press Association Reporters

Forget TV bloopers, what really gets Twitter users’ goats is inaccurate details, if this thread is anything to go by.

Journalist Carli Velocci asked her followers what small details from films and TV annoyed them, and received more than 1,000 responses.

Here’s what bothered Twitter users the most:

Social niceties apparently go out the window when there is important dialogue to be heard.

Making plans seems far too easy.

In fact, most things seem too easy…

Movie couples appear not to have the intimacy of real life couples.

Why don’t fictional characters respect meal times?

Crime programmes seem to have a litany of unrealistic scenes.

