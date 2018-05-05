People are sharing the best gifts they’ve been given and some might make you cry

Independent.ie

It’s often said that you can’t buy happiness, but a thoughtful gift can definitely put a smile on someone’s face.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/people-are-sharing-the-best-gifts-theyve-been-given-and-some-might-make-you-cry-36877484.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36877464.ece/9369e/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_b229b4b3-316a-45b6-957e-0d82f501dbd0_1