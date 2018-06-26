News And Finally

Tuesday 26 June 2018

People are sharing stories of the most unlikely thing that ever happened to them

Life saved by a bath towel? Twice?

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Twitter users are sharing the strangest stories about themselves and they are almost unbelievable.

On Tuesday Twitter user @mhoye posed a seriously interesting question to the internet.

If true (and let’s face it, even if not), some of these are remarkable.

The life-saving towel

Fan mail

Lightning may not strike twice, but cars do

Animal rescue

Friends in high places

Enemies in high places

A wedding mix-up

The oboe, Everton and The Philippines

If you’re wondering which song, it’s My Blue Heart, by The Final Frame.

This one from journalist Marie Le Conte takes the biscuit

Press Association

