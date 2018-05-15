People are sharing stories of the coolest thing their mums have done

It all started on Mother’s Day in the US when user @3rdperiodsuits asked people for their favourite tales.

What’s the coolest thing your mom has ever done? (That you know of)

Stories piled in relating to overcoming health issues, being a dedicated cheerleader and all manner of motherly and not-so-motherly triumphs.

We were in a car accident when I was a baby. My dad died in the wreck, my brother had major brain injuries. My mother had a me (a newborn), and my teen brother who had to learn to walk and talk again, a long court case for justice - and she did it alone. #Lioness — Alicia Barniér (@AliciaBarnier) May 14, 2018

15 years ago, after my father broke his back falling off his 18-wheeler, my mother worked overtime each week for three years to support his therapy while he couldn't work, her three kids, and still put money away to move us out of project housing and into a nicer, safer area. — Chizzy (@chizzy_26) May 13, 2018

My mom taught herself to walk after being confined to a bed at TB sanatorium for 4-5 years, taught herself to walk so she could return home to her children! #greatestLOVE — ᒥᖅᑯᓵᖅ E3-1625 Berni (@BernadetteDean2) May 13, 2018

My parents separated in 2003. In 2012, my dad was diagnosed with cancer. Mom immediately moved him back in, helped him through all his treatments/appointments, even gave up her room to give him more space when he started to decline. Re-gave him a family for his last four years. https://t.co/7ZgG5bVp7m — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) May 13, 2018

Broke her neck mountain biking, in her 50s, then went out and got a new bike after her recovery. 66 and still going strong. — Joshua Doyle (@audoyle) May 13, 2018

Others were completely selfless in helping others.

Give up her custody to my dad (they've always been in good terms) so i can go to a better school and without question let my dad take me and my brother to Canada so we may have a better life. I literally would not be here if not for her. — Guti (@ChrisJGuti) May 13, 2018

Raised two little boys on her own when her 1st husband left, put herself back through school to support them, became wildly successful, beat cancer twice, got me through the death of my first child, and now cares for my son so I can try to follow in her footsteps (impossible)❤️ — Molly C. (@mollyc91220) May 15, 2018

My Mom pretended to be a city inspector, to scare a slum lord to give back the rent deposit for a friend who was broke - and being swindled. — Sheila BoudrEAU (@SheilaBoudreau) May 14, 2018

The principal forced her to move our meetings off of school property. We held them at our house. Several of the white girls' parents took them out of our troop. We got threatened and bullied. My mom stood her ground. — Suzanne (@dropdeadredtx) May 15, 2018

There was also room for humour in the Twitter thread.