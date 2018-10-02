News And Finally

Tuesday 2 October 2018

People are sharing how they turned insecurities into strengths on social media

Social media users are explaining why they no longer feel down about what they disliked about themselves as teens.

(max-kegfire/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

We all have our own insecurities and weaknesses, especially as teens, but seeing those same worries in an inspiring new light is one of the best feelings ever.

Writer Ashley C. Ford kicked a conversation off on Twitter, asking: “What’s something you hated about yourself as a kid or teenager that you now consider a strength?”

Here are 11 of the best answers, which might inspire you to see the strengths in your own insecurities.

1. This woman learnt to love her height.

2. Unique looks are a big strength.

Spongebob Gif Yes GIF by SpongeBob SquarePants - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This person wouldn’t change their stammer.

4. The gorgeous eyebrows on this person.

Eyebrows Jimmy Lavalle GIF by The Album Leaf - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This woman’s situation made her stronger.

6. Some infectious laughter to be proud of.

Donald Duck Laughing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This person embraces their sensitive side.

8. A last-minute work ethic has come in handy.

Hilarious Kermit The Frog GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This heartwarming answer.

10. Learning is definitely a strength.

Harry Potter GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this positive message.

Press Association

