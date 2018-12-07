People are revealing unique heartwarming quirks about their loved ones

When you really love someone, tiny little things they do can make you feel perfectly happy inside.

Twitter user Rachel Griffin went on the hunt for some examples of these unique qualities when she asked her followers to name “something random about a person you love that makes you smile every time you think of it”.

Twitter, tell me something random about a person you love that makes you smile every time you think of it.



Mine is that whenever my husband sees a dragonfly, he watches in amazement and says in a tone of respect, "they're such accomplished fliers." — Rachel Griffin (@TimesNewRachel) December 5, 2018

And the answers made for incredibly heartwarming reading.

Some people revealed little thoughtful acts that a loved one does for them.

For a long time, I didn’t understand why our microwave was always stopped two seconds before the end. Then I learned that my husband didn’t want his heating up his breakfast to wake me up so he’d stop it just before it dinged.

He’s a keeper. — Amelia Brunskill (@ameliab) December 5, 2018

my boyfriend is colorblind but he still compliments my nails, even though he doesn't know what color they are.



a few weeks ago he said "I like your nails! they're...light blue?"



they were magenta



https://t.co/fzAiuIAZ3P — Sammy St. Nickalls 🎄 (@sammynickalls) December 7, 2018

Others pointed to a unique quirk.

My husband buttons every other button on his shirts and then goes back and does the ones in-between. If I ever write a book, a character is going to do that. — M (@mrlcurry) December 7, 2018

Whenever my husband is doing something mischievous, he whistles. It's a special mischief whistle, and he doesn't realize he's doing it. He never gets away with anything! 😗😇🤣 — Amy Knepper (@playknice) December 5, 2018

My 45-year-old wife occasionally does a ninja kick when she enters a room. Not all the time (that would be crazy) but enough to keep you on your toes. — Henry H. Neff (@henryhneff) December 6, 2018

My mum gets the names of common brands mixed up - she refers to Mozilla Firefox as mozzarella Firefox — Alyssa G. Lobo (@filmibaby) December 7, 2018

We’ll get home late, tired and eager for bed, and I’ll be halfway to the door before I realize he’s not next to me. I’ll turn around and my husband will still be standing next to the car, just staring awestruck at the moon. — NuggetFaerie (@NuggetFaerie) December 6, 2018

Some, meanwhile, recalled a specific moment which brought a smile to their face.

My dad called me from the top of the Eiffel Tower when he and my mom went to Paris. He said it was so I could be there with them. I smile every time I see a photo of the Tower now because of that moment. — Seege (@SeegeVega) December 6, 2018

THAT. IS. ADORABLE.



Maybe the time my mom got kicked out of a grocery store for crouching behind the lobster tank and squealing, "No, no, not me! Don't take me!" — Lindsay Landgraf Hess (@LindsayLHess) December 5, 2018

Mine is when my mum died 5 years ago



I woke up in the middle of the night to find my son, aged 8 sitting on my bed watching me.



I asked if he was OK & he said, "I'm staying awake in case you wake up really sad & need an emergency hug from me" — Antonia (@Flaminhaystack) December 7, 2018

Lots were about dogs.

My high schooler is so chill and unimpressed with the world in general but every time he sees a dog his face lights up and in a babytalk voice says, "Oh, a floof!" — Kari Cole (@KariColeAuthor) December 7, 2018

Each time my daughter sees a dog being walked by its owner, she stops and says “aww, that dog looks so happy”. She’s so delighted by their joy. She’s 16. — Anna Passmore (@Anna_Passm82) December 6, 2018

When giving the dogs a bath my husband keeps up the most inane one-sided conversation with them.



‘Now Daisy, it’s your turn for shampoo, who looks so pretty with that soap beard - it’s YOU. Scarlett, your turn, tell me how your day was? What did those bitch cats do?’

😍😍😍 — Melinda (@MelindaEdits) December 7, 2018

And you’d be amazed how many people out there are making up songs or humming all the time.

My mum making a song up about EVERYTHING, ever since I was little. She sings it under her breath. My kids love hearing it. Who knew that ‘where is the tin opener’ could sound so melodic. — Shona Abhyankar (@PublicityShona) December 7, 2018

my dad hums a little song when he’s driving and is unsure about whether he’s going the right way



my husband speaks to kids in the same tone of voice & using the same vocabulary with which he would speak to an adult, like: “interesting, jack; tell me more about sponge bob” — Kate Clayborn (@kateclayborn) December 6, 2018

My husband made up a song that he sings when he carries with our cat through the house, dancing her around. It’s called “Look at All the Things That Lenny Can See” and it is the cutest — 🍁🐿 Alex Klimavich 🍂🍎 (@lifeinanutshel) December 7, 2018

My bf sings quietly and shakes his booty when he cooks. It’s mostly unconscious and adorable! 😍 — Sonja Jorsen (@SonjaJorsen) December 5, 2018

Possibly the most wholesome Twitter thread of all time.

Press Association