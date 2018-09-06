The presidency of the United States is arguably the most powerful role on the planet, but one which leaves you at the mercy of the photo editors of the internet.

The presidency of the United States is arguably the most powerful role on the planet, but one which leaves you at the mercy of the photo editors of the internet.

People are replacing Donald Trump with penguins in some famous pictures

British satirist Armando Iannucci asked his followers on Twitter to replace images of Donald Trump with a penguin, and the results have catapulted the Arctic bird into some very high-profile scenarios.

At a press conference with a perplexed German Chancellor

This almost makes him seem too likable. pic.twitter.com/AEF9R6SGnf — AL'S TOY BARN (@Alex_kw92) September 6, 2018

At a high-stakes meeting with North Korea

A historic moment pic.twitter.com/Npjzh89ASY — Chris Nunn (@trig1988) September 6, 2018

Surrounded by the world’s media

Meeting with the leader of the Catholic church

Inspecing members of the British Army alongside the Queen

Trying to thrive under pressure from G7 leaders

Overseeing the maintenance of the most famous home in America

And even in talks with superstar Kim Kardashian

Press Association