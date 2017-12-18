People are obsessed with Donald Trump’s two-handed water sipping technique

Donald Trump just unveiled his “America first” national security policy, which pits nations against each other in fierce competition.

“America is in the game, and America is going to win,” he said.

But it’s not just what he said that’s got people talking – it’s what he did while he was saying it. Specifically, the way he took a sip from his glass of water. People think the way he grasped it with both hands, before lowering his head towards the glass, was a bit weird.

trump reinvents the act of drinking water every time he does it — kev (@kept_simple) December 18, 2017 Just last month the president provoked wonder with an unconventional sipping technique. Which is awkward given he mocked Marco Rubio for drinking water on the campaign trail during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump sure is having a lot of awkward water-sipping moments for someone who mercilessly mocked Rubio for the exact same thing. pic.twitter.com/I7w4evNkXB — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 18, 2017 But, people will be pleased to know, the water is at least good. Really good. Trump manages to drink water using just one hand this time, then says: "Really good!" pic.twitter.com/suFK8BuI44 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2017

Press Association