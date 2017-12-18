News And Finally

Sunday 24 December 2017

People are obsessed with Donald Trump’s two-handed water sipping technique

It’s the second time in two months Trump has demonstrated a strange strategy for drinking water.

Donald Trump takes a drink of water
Donald Trump takes a drink of water

By Kameron Virk

Donald Trump just unveiled his “America first” national security policy, which pits nations against each other in fierce competition.

“America is in the game, and America is going to win,” he said.

But it’s not just what he said that’s got people talking – it’s what he did while he was saying it. Specifically, the way he took a sip from his glass of water.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

People think the way he grasped it with both hands, before lowering his head towards the glass, was a bit weird.

And people had ideas about what it reminded them of.

Gollum GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Raccoon Eating GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

It’s not the first time Trump’s drawn attention for the simple act of drinking water.

Just last month the president provoked wonder with an unconventional sipping technique.

Which is awkward given he mocked Marco Rubio for drinking water on the campaign trail during the 2016 presidential election.

But, people will be pleased to know, the water is at least good. Really good.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News