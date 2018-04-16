News And Finally

Monday 16 April 2018

People are mimicking Rihanna’s Body Lava lotion video – and it’s more extra than the original

The product is sold out online, but it hasn’t stopped Twitter users from finding alternatives.

Rihanna's Body Lava demonstration is being parodied

By Isabel Togoh, Press Association

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line has taken social media by storm ever since it was released last year.

Her latest product – a skin highlighter gel called Body Lava, has sold out despite the £46 price tag, leading people to find budget dupes.

After the pop star tweeted a video to launch the product, she left other Twitter users rather… inspired.

The Work singer posted a close-up demonstration of herself seductively applying the lotion to her shoulder, using a kabuki brush.

It led to a flurry of parodies which started with user indigosuave_, who posted a take of him attempting to rub body lotion onto his shoulder with a broom.

His video, which has been viewed almost 2 million times, became more popular than Fenty Beauty’s own tweet, fetching 39,000 retweets to Rihanna’s 34,000.

It prompted several more users to add their own creative interpretations, replacing Body Lava with ketchup and the kabuki brush with… well, anything in reach.

The #RihannaChallenge has not gone unnoticed by the star, who “liked” a compilation of parodies on Twitter.

