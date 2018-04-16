Rihanna ’s Fenty Beauty makeup line has taken social media by storm ever since it was released last year.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line has taken social media by storm ever since it was released last year.

People are mimicking Rihanna’s Body Lava lotion video – and it’s more extra than the original

Her latest product – a skin highlighter gel called Body Lava, has sold out despite the £46 price tag, leading people to find budget dupes.

After the pop star tweeted a video to launch the product, she left other Twitter users rather… inspired. The Work singer posted a close-up demonstration of herself seductively applying the lotion to her shoulder, using a kabuki brush.

Clothes not needed 😏. #BODYLAVA in #WHONEEDSCLOTHES drops April 6th! pic.twitter.com/GnRDAIRIXx — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) March 26, 2018 It led to a flurry of parodies which started with user indigosuave_, who posted a take of him attempting to rub body lotion onto his shoulder with a broom. What I see in my TL pic.twitter.com/0awZVrWHXi — Forbbiden Jutsu (@indigosuave_) March 27, 2018 His video, which has been viewed almost 2 million times, became more popular than Fenty Beauty’s own tweet, fetching 39,000 retweets to Rihanna’s 34,000.

Press Association