People are loving this dog who waited patiently outside a cafe for his owner
Max is a very good boy.
Social media users are falling in love with this well-behaved dog who was spotted patiently waiting outside a cafe for his owner.
The photo was taken at an office’s on-site cafe in California by worker Jasmine.
She said: “She (the owner) was inside the cafeteria getting a drink.
“This cafeteria is inside our office building where dogs are allowed – just not in the kitchen to be (considerate) of others with dog allergies.”
he wait pic.twitter.com/PbYj7OgdZY— FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) June 13, 2018
Jasmine then posted some more adorable photos of her with Max.
We r friends:) pic.twitter.com/ocToeVIvgQ— FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) June 14, 2018
Jasmine said: “He’s just very well-trained.
“The dogs that are allowed in the office need to be well-tempered and all the pups know they have to wait – he just likes to wait very closely.”
The post has 119,000 retweets from dog-lovers who adore Max.
he can read AND respects the rules! legendary, honestly. but they should make an exception for him tbh— what’s wrong with sticky nut juice? (@merikkdraws) June 13, 2018
Doggo does a wait. #doggo— Mike Goode (@mikesgoode) June 14, 2018
Jasmine said: “My favourite responses are people praising Max for his good behaviour.
“We can all learn from Max that patience is key. Being such a good boy he got extra treats today and he’s the love of the office.”
Press Association