Friday 15 June 2018

People are loving this dog who waited patiently outside a cafe for his owner

Max is a very good boy.

Max waits patiently for his owner (Jasmine/@jaysc0)
By Edd Dracott and Emily Chudy, Press Association

Social media users are falling in love with this well-behaved dog who was spotted patiently waiting outside a cafe for his owner.

The photo was taken at an office’s on-site cafe in California by worker Jasmine.

She said: “She (the owner) was inside the cafeteria getting a drink.

“This cafeteria is inside our office building where dogs are allowed – just not in the kitchen to be (considerate) of others with dog allergies.”

Jasmine then posted some more adorable photos of her with Max.

Jasmine said: “He’s just very well-trained.

“The dogs that are allowed in the office need to be well-tempered and all the pups know they have to wait – he just likes to wait very closely.”

The post has 119,000 retweets from dog-lovers who adore Max.

Jasmine said: “My favourite responses are people praising Max for his good behaviour.

“We can all learn from Max that patience is key. Being such a good boy he got extra treats today and he’s the love of the office.”

