People are loving this dog who waited patiently outside a cafe for his owner

Independent.ie

Social media users are falling in love with this well-behaved dog who was spotted patiently waiting outside a cafe for his owner.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/people-are-loving-this-dog-who-waited-patiently-outside-a-cafe-for-his-owner-37013389.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37013383.ece/6468a/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_9c0121c3-bf1d-404f-8752-1f4ddee1d011_1