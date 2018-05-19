News And Finally

Saturday 19 May 2018

People are loving the diversity of the royal wedding celebrations

Viewers enjoyed the ceremony, which celebrated the Duchess of Sussex’s African-American roots.

Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

The wedding of Harry and Meghan was a momentous occasion for several reasons – one of them being the symbolism of the ceremony.

The mixed-race actress, now the Duchess of Sussex, fully embraced her African-American roots, and the couple were sure to make the celebration as diverse as possible, inviting members of the public as well as their loved ones.

For many, it was the elements of the black church, gospel music and guests which made the wedding feel inclusive and modern.

The sermon

Bishop Michael Curry, the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal church in the US, stole the show for many with his electrifying address.

His passionate sermon brought a smile to many people’s faces, and his message of love – which tied in Martin Luther King, slaves of the antebellum south, and the eradication of poverty, was a drastic departure from what the royals are used to.

The music

Later, gospel renditions of This Little Light of Mine and Ben E. King’s Stand By Me rang out in St George’s Chapel in Windsor, delivered by Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir.

And cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, beautifully brought the hour-long ceremony to a close as he played Ave Maria to 600 of the couple’s friends and family.

Kanneh-Mason was the first black musician to receive the BBC Young Musician of the Year award in 2016.

The guests

The star-studded and diverse ceremony also saw tennis star Serena Williams, actor Idris Elba and Oprah walking into the grounds of the chapel.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland

But the wedding held a special place in the hearts of many people, who felt proud to witness the moment that the royal family welcomed Meghan and her African-American mother Doria Ragland.

In case you needed any more proof that this wedding was black indeed, here are Harry and Meghan mocked-up in traditional Nigerian wedding dress.

Press Association

