The wedding of Harry and Meghan was a momentous occasion for several reasons – one of them being the symbolism of the ceremony.

The wedding of Harry and Meghan was a momentous occasion for several reasons – one of them being the symbolism of the ceremony.

People are loving the diversity of the royal wedding celebrations

The mixed-race actress, now the Duchess of Sussex, fully embraced her African-American roots, and the couple were sure to make the celebration as diverse as possible, inviting members of the public as well as their loved ones.

For many, it was the elements of the black church, gospel music and guests which made the wedding feel inclusive and modern. The sermon

Bishop Michael Curry, the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal church in the US, stole the show for many with his electrifying address. His passionate sermon brought a smile to many people’s faces, and his message of love – which tied in Martin Luther King, slaves of the antebellum south, and the eradication of poverty, was a drastic departure from what the royals are used to.

that i get a BLACK ASS SERMON IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS ROYAL WEDDING IS MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE AND I WILL NEVER DEPART FROM THIS LOVE. — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) May 19, 2018 Wow. Still reeling from Rev Curry.

What a moment. What a guy!

He may have gone on a bit long but as my youngest son just rang to say: ‘Dad, imagine being a black American watching this wedding? It’s historic - and brilliant.’ He’s right. pic.twitter.com/JkPM8E4xeS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 19, 2018 You know it's an intersectional wedding when preacher goes off script as usual but the black choir does not sway or wear robes. #RoyalWeddding pic.twitter.com/flKAUUjKV2 — Tiffany Dufu (@tdufu) May 19, 2018 One of my favorite parts of the #royalwedding was seeing all the white people's reactions to the one black priest pic.twitter.com/RaF4qFRQUB — Leah (@HutchLeah) May 19, 2018 The music Later, gospel renditions of This Little Light of Mine and Ben E. King’s Stand By Me rang out in St George’s Chapel in Windsor, delivered by Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir.

And cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, beautifully brought the hour-long ceremony to a close as he played Ave Maria to 600 of the couple’s friends and family. Kanneh-Mason was the first black musician to receive the BBC Young Musician of the Year award in 2016.

Not sure I’ve ever seen so many people of colour involved in any royal event ever. Feeling quite proud watching with my 10 year old mixed race daughter. #Peoplelikeus #royalwedding #MeghanMarkle #DoriaRagland — Angela Griffin (@Angela_Griffin) May 19, 2018 Guys so many black elements in this wedding hehehe... Guys we’ve moved into the palace 🤣🤣🤣 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/mDQkdVlVOu — Gabi Mbele (@TheGabi) May 19, 2018 The guests

The star-studded and diverse ceremony also saw tennis star Serena Williams, actor Idris Elba and Oprah walking into the grounds of the chapel.

Ready for my friend’s wedding. #beingserena @alexisohanian pic.twitter.com/PSIYvpXlaV — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 19, 2018 Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland But the wedding held a special place in the hearts of many people, who felt proud to witness the moment that the royal family welcomed Meghan and her African-American mother Doria Ragland.

Press Association