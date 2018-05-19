People are loving the diversity of the royal wedding celebrations
Viewers enjoyed the ceremony, which celebrated the Duchess of Sussex’s African-American roots.
The wedding of Harry and Meghan was a momentous occasion for several reasons – one of them being the symbolism of the ceremony.
The mixed-race actress, now the Duchess of Sussex, fully embraced her African-American roots, and the couple were sure to make the celebration as diverse as possible, inviting members of the public as well as their loved ones.
For many, it was the elements of the black church, gospel music and guests which made the wedding feel inclusive and modern.
The sermon
Bishop Michael Curry, the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal church in the US, stole the show for many with his electrifying address.
His passionate sermon brought a smile to many people’s faces, and his message of love – which tied in Martin Luther King, slaves of the antebellum south, and the eradication of poverty, was a drastic departure from what the royals are used to.
that i get a BLACK ASS SERMON IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS ROYAL WEDDING IS MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE AND I WILL NEVER DEPART FROM THIS LOVE.— fooler initiative (@metroadlib) May 19, 2018
Wow. Still reeling from Rev Curry.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 19, 2018
What a moment. What a guy!
He may have gone on a bit long but as my youngest son just rang to say: ‘Dad, imagine being a black American watching this wedding? It’s historic - and brilliant.’ He’s right. pic.twitter.com/JkPM8E4xeS
You know it's an intersectional wedding when preacher goes off script as usual but the black choir does not sway or wear robes. #RoyalWeddding pic.twitter.com/flKAUUjKV2— Tiffany Dufu (@tdufu) May 19, 2018
One of my favorite parts of the #royalwedding was seeing all the white people's reactions to the one black priest pic.twitter.com/RaF4qFRQUB— Leah (@HutchLeah) May 19, 2018
The music
Later, gospel renditions of This Little Light of Mine and Ben E. King’s Stand By Me rang out in St George’s Chapel in Windsor, delivered by Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir.
And cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, beautifully brought the hour-long ceremony to a close as he played Ave Maria to 600 of the couple’s friends and family.
Kanneh-Mason was the first black musician to receive the BBC Young Musician of the Year award in 2016.
Not sure I’ve ever seen so many people of colour involved in any royal event ever. Feeling quite proud watching with my 10 year old mixed race daughter. #Peoplelikeus #royalwedding #MeghanMarkle #DoriaRagland— Angela Griffin (@Angela_Griffin) May 19, 2018
Guys so many black elements in this wedding hehehe... Guys we’ve moved into the palace 🤣🤣🤣 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/mDQkdVlVOu— Gabi Mbele (@TheGabi) May 19, 2018
The guests
The star-studded and diverse ceremony also saw tennis star Serena Williams, actor Idris Elba and Oprah walking into the grounds of the chapel.
Ready for my friend’s wedding. #beingserena @alexisohanian pic.twitter.com/PSIYvpXlaV— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 19, 2018
Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland
But the wedding held a special place in the hearts of many people, who felt proud to witness the moment that the royal family welcomed Meghan and her African-American mother Doria Ragland.
I'm from West Memphis ... and my wedding wasn't even this black. 😂#RoyalWedding— T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) May 19, 2018
Each time a black person steps up at this wedding 2 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/TrwcVgF6Qw— HRH Siya Beyile (@SiyaBeyile) May 19, 2018
There has never been a wedding like this in British royal history. From MLK quoted by a Bishop from Raleigh, NC to conclusion in part by Black woman clergy. Unprecedented and absolutely beautiful. Congratulations #HarryandMeghan This is what love looks like. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/EIqDl2vfKC— Annie E. Clark (@aelizabethclark) May 19, 2018
I hope the world is looking beyond the glam and seeing the symbolism in this wedding. English Prince marrying a 'black-american' divorced in a ceremony officiated by a black priest. The world needs more of such pic.twitter.com/HRMRSoAMgg— Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) May 19, 2018
For all of the black cultural influences in the #RoyalWedding I think the most powerful moment was Prince Charles taking Doria Ragland’s hand in St. George’s Chapel to sign the Register.— Susan Revello (@revello_susan) May 19, 2018
The most symbolic part of the entire wedding was Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, a powerful black woman in her own respect, standing among a white monarchy to support her daughter; she represented more than just herself— Paulina Carvajal (@paulinanyc) May 19, 2018
THE QUEEN: What kind of wedding do you want?— Daniel Leon-Davis (@LeonXDavis) May 19, 2018
MEGHAN: BLACK, BLACK, BLACKITY, BLACK#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Grfmsw0zKK
In case you needed any more proof that this wedding was black indeed, here are Harry and Meghan mocked-up in traditional Nigerian wedding dress.
UPDATE: This has just become a black wedding. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/I1OuXcNQgQ— Funmi Olutoye (@FunmiOlutoye) May 19, 2018
Press Association