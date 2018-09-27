People are listing their pets’ best qualities for pretend job interviews
Would your pet pass a tricky interview?
If you could put your pet through a job interview, what would be their biggest strengths and weaknesses?
Reddit user MischiefDame asked people on the website: “Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skills and qualities?”
Here are the best – and worst – skills that Reddit users have noticed in their pets… Would you give them the job?
1. Give this parrot a job!
2. Some brilliant skills here.
3. These three rats would make a great team.
4. Let’s not give this cat a job in an art gallery…
5. This musician kitten.
6. Turn your weaknesses into positives!
7. This pet plant is a valuable asset.
8. Get this rabbit an FBI job immediately!
9. A highly skilled doorman.
10. Hire this multi-tasker.
11. Lastly, the best job for any pet…
Press Association