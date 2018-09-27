News And Finally

Thursday 27 September 2018

People are listing their pets’ best qualities for pretend job interviews

Would your pet pass a tricky interview?

(Alena Kravchenko/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

If you could put your pet through a job interview, what would be their biggest strengths and weaknesses?

Reddit user MischiefDame asked people on the website: “Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skills and qualities?”

Here are the best – and worst – skills that Reddit users have noticed in their pets… Would you give them the job?

1. Give this parrot a job!

Comment from discussion XeroKaaan’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skill/qualities?".

2. Some brilliant skills here.

Comment from discussion moz1’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skill/qualities?".
Good Job GIF by Justine Skye - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. These three rats would make a great team.

Comment from discussion lilmissdisorder’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skill/qualities?".

4. Let’s not give this cat a job in an art gallery…

Comment from discussion BoodieBob1’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skill/qualities?".
Irritated Oh No GIF by KingfisherWorld - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This musician kitten.

Comment from discussion zangor’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skill/qualities?".

6. Turn your weaknesses into positives!

Comment from discussion Birbbilly’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skill/qualities?".
Meow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This pet plant is a valuable asset.

Comment from discussion condomnugget’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skill/qualities?".

8. Get this rabbit an FBI job immediately!

Comment from discussion bucketsbythedozens’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skill/qualities?".
Winter Laughing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. A highly skilled doorman.

Comment from discussion kelsobunny’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skill/qualities?".

10. Hire this multi-tasker.

Comment from discussion HighOctaneBootymane’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skill/qualities?".
Multitasking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, the best job for any pet…

Comment from discussion CheshireGrin92’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skill/qualities?".

