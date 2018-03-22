People are imagining what fisticuffs between Donald Trump and Joe Biden might look like

Independent.ie

Playground politics seems to be the order of the day, with the prospect of a Trump v Biden takedown looming.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/people-are-imagining-what-fisticuffs-between-donald-trump-and-joe-biden-might-look-like-36734102.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36734093.ece/ffe82/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_6f352c61-003a-4c7a-b64b-a5a3dfb974e4_1