Queer Eye is a show in which five gay guys with different areas of expertise help a different person each week improve their life.

Queer Eye is a show in which five gay guys with different areas of expertise help a different person each week improve their life.

People are imagining their own alternative versions of Queer Eye

It’s a simple format, and one which, with small tweaks, could twist to fit almost any subject matter you care to think of – so now people are coming up with their own versions of the Netflix show.

Some are building on the show’s message of empowerment but taking it in a new direction.

Queer eye, but with 5 disabled people telling someone recently disabled that they haven’t fundamentally changed, but how to navigate the environment and people around them. — Crutches&Spice♿️ (@Imani_Barbarin) August 4, 2018

Lots of people used the format to bring attention to a cause, issue or philosophy.

queer eye but it’s five librarians going to city council budget meetings convincing them to increase spending on libraries.



also the librarians are gay. — Freddie Alexander (@FredRAlexander) August 5, 2018

queer eye but it’s five sex workers explaining to an anti-prostitution feminist all the ways in which you can oppose the sex industry *and* support people who sell sex without bolstering the power of the carceral state — follow back pro stitute (@pastachips) August 5, 2018

Queer Eye, but a tour of queer identities across the ancient world so we can finally rid ourselves the false notion that LGBTQ only just appeared in 1970s San Francisco. 🏳️‍🌈 — David S. Anderson 🗿🚫👽 (@DSAArchaeology) August 5, 2018

Like Queer Eye, but its 5 Mexican grandmas that hang out with white supremacists making them tamales, teaching them how to talk to girls, and throwing chanclas at them whenever they say something racist — Risky Ricardo (@veryable1) July 28, 2018

Queer Eye but with clean drinking water in Flint, MI — Nati Passow (@NatiPassow) August 6, 2018

Some went political.

Queer eye but it’s five young Republicans who go around educating and transforming problematic members of the party. — Melissa (@MissMelissa_410) August 5, 2018

Queer Eye, but it’s 5 British Jews trying to explain what antisemitism is to @UKLabour. — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) August 5, 2018

Queer Eye, but it’s five ghosts of people killed in the Blitz telling high-profile Brexit supporters to please just stop with the analogies — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) August 3, 2018

Some went highly specific.

Queer Eye but it's five continental philosophers trying to get an analytic philosopher to investigate a problem an actual living human being might realistically encounter over the course of their lives. — Tom Whyman (@HealthUntoDeath) August 3, 2018

Queer Eye but it’s five interdisciplinary/literature academics trying to convince the english dept that a considerable % of students don’t classify their interests by time period so restricting masters degrees to a 100-year time period is a problem — Dani Cugini (@DaniCugini) August 6, 2018

Some were just trying to make the world a better, more grammatically correct place.

Queer Eye but it’s five people with cans of red spray paint adjusting instances of atrocious apostrophe usage.



Also, these grammarians are gay. — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) August 5, 2018

Queer Eye but it’s five copy-editors trying in vain to get people to use the Oxford comma. — Shannon Cunningham (@smariecunning) August 3, 2018

Meanwhile, some had more humble ambitions.

There truly is a Queer Eye for everyone.

Press Association