People are freaking out over Germany’s brilliant throwback shirt for the World Cup

Revealed by Adidas alongside eight other countries’ change strips – all “inspired by kits of the past or iconic landmarks” – Germany’s stands out for its Italia 90 references.

A real throwback to the days of Lothar Matthaus and Jurgen Klinsmann, Adidas says the kit is “a modern interpretation of the famous green 1990 World Cup away jersey worn in the semi-final vs England”.

Germany deserve to the win the World Cup for that away kit alone 🔥 — helen rodway (@helen_rodway) March 20, 2018

It’s a re-imagining which has caught the attention of many a football fan.