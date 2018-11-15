People are fighting to support the least-used emoji of 2018 on social media

Everybody has a favourite emoji, from the thumbs up to the humble avocado, but a war is now being waged on Twitter to support the two least-used emoji of all.

A Twitter bot named Least Used Emoji Bot is aiming to inform the masses about the most niche and under-used emoji on the keyboard, checking emojitracker hourly to report the results.

For most of the year, the Non-Potable Water Symbol and the Aerial Tramway emoji have taken the lead, but in recent days a battle has raged with a new contender.

🚱 (Non-potable water symbol) has been the least used emoji for 80 days — Least Used Emoji Bot (@leastUsedEmoji) May 4, 2018

🚡 (Aerial tramway) has been the least used emoji for 77 days — Least Used Emoji Bot (@leastUsedEmoji) July 21, 2018

There are now two main contenders in the least-used emoji war – the Aerial Tramway, and the Input Symbol for Latin Capital Letters.

Since November 12, with no signs of stopping, social media users have rallied behind their favourite underrated emoji, with the least-used changing hour-by-hour.

The least used emoji is now: 🔠 (Input symbol for latin capital letters) — Least Used Emoji Bot (@leastUsedEmoji) July 22, 2018

The least used emoji is now: 🚡 (Aerial tramway) — Least Used Emoji Bot (@leastUsedEmoji) November 12, 2018

Here are nine of the best Tweets from the war of the under-used emoji, which prove that in the battle of tramways and Latin letters, everyone’s a winner.

1. Some wanted the emoji to work together.

We have to fight together to get another emoji to be the least used one 🔠🚡 — merry christmas (@PrismaSimon) November 13, 2018

2. People used spam to raise their favourite up.

🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡ride high in the sky lil guy🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡 — Alex (@bigmoodenergy) November 12, 2018

3. Some made fun characters out of their team emoji.

. 🤠

🔠🔠🔠

🔠 🔠 🔠

👇 🔠 🔠 👇

🔠 🔠

🔠 🔠

👢 👢

howdy. i am the sheriff of ABCD. — genevieve ⚧ (@an_mistake) November 14, 2018

4. Users threw Non-Potable Water under the bus.

what you got against my friend non-potable water🚱 ? — Kevin M Combes (@slashkevin) November 14, 2018

5. Aerial Tramway fans were very upset.

6. Newcomers joined the fight…

I just discovered the aerial tramway emoji an hour ago, but I’m resolved to do everything in my power to protect it 🚡🚡🚡 — Brendan Power (@bpowerhour) November 14, 2018

7. Team Latin Letters tried their hardest.

let's save the 🔠 emoji



🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠🔠 — mars ♡ (@CESTKYOKA) November 15, 2018

8. The Non-Potable Water team held strong.

🚱awareness🚱about🚱water🚱 safety 🚱is🚱 important 🚱 — Jessica (opinionated) (@unkahnventional) November 15, 2018

9. Lastly, whoever wins, we can all agree that this battle was an entertaining one.

forget Brexit who wants some real drama https://t.co/kUgTxJGh6S — Luke Bell (@LW_Bell) November 15, 2018

Oh, and in case you were wondering, according to Emoji Tracker, the most-used emoji by a long shot is the Crying With Laughter face.

Press Association