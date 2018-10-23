News And Finally

Tuesday 23 October 2018

People are explaining the worst injuries they’ve had from everyday activities

It is in fact possible to obtain a serious injury just from bending down to stroke a cat.

(Halfpoint/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

We all know extreme activities like hang-gliding and parachuting can get us injured, but what about more mundane activities like eating your breakfast?

Reddit user Penya23 asked people on the website: “What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?” People did not disappoint with their stories.

Here are 11 of the best examples, which might just make you afraid of the most basic of activities.

1. This incredible paper-cut.

Comment from discussion ProfessorLake’s comment from discussion "What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?".

2. A pulled muscle that had nothing to do with sports…

Comment from discussion phishman1’s comment from discussion "What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?".
Ouch 40 Days And 40 Nights GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This person injured themselves going to play with a cat.

Comment from discussion PureMitten’s comment from discussion "What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?".

4. How on earth did this happen?

Comment from discussion S4T4N1C’s comment from discussion "What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?".
Season 2 Crying GIF by Queer Eye - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The worst thing that could ever happen.

Comment from discussion RudeCats’s comment from discussion "What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?".

6. Alarm clocks are a hazard.

Comment from discussion cdhowie’s comment from discussion "What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?".
Good Morning GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This awful chicken accident.

Comment from discussion trainmaster247’s comment from discussion "What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?".

8. Jumping on a mattress is an extreme sport.

Comment from discussion HurkHurkBlaa’s comment from discussion "What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?".
Fox Tv Bed GIF by Bob's Burgers - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This hazardous sneeze.

Comment from discussion daisyenvy’s comment from discussion "What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?".

10. Extremely unfortunate.

Comment from discussion RussellsFedora’s comment from discussion "What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?".
Jake Johnson Pain GIF by New Girl - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this vicious injury cycle.

Comment from discussion hwamf’s comment from discussion "What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?".

