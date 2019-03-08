News And Finally

Friday 8 March 2019

People are explaining the one sentence they would say to their pet if they could

What would you tell your cat or dog if they could speak English for the day?

(Jasmin Bauer/Getty Images)
(Jasmin Bauer/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Social media users have been discussing the age-old question of what they would tell their cat or dog if they could understand English.

Comedian Avery Edison kicked off the conversation on Twitter, asking: “If you could say one sentence to your pet and know they would understand it, what would you say?”

She explained her nervous rescue cat would need reassurance, so she would tell her: “I would never do anything to hurt you, you are safe.”

Here’s what other social media users would tell their pets, from the hilarious to the heartwarming.

1. Some pets really confuse their owners.

2. You wouldn’t offend your pet by leaving the room anymore.

Annoyed Drake GIF by Saturday Night Live - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. No surprises that this pet would be angry sitting away from its owner too.

4. Often getting a pet means sacrificing your plants.

Kaitlin Olson No GIF by The Mick - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This lovable pet seems to be destroying a home.

6. Cats love to stomp on painful body parts.

Ouch Cringe GIF by Madelaine Petsch - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This cat already knows enough.

8. A message to a very early-rising pet.

Late Alarm Clock GIF by truTV’s Adam Ruins Everything - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Lastly, this very heartbreaking pet message.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News