Social media users have been discussing the age-old question of what they would tell their cat or dog if they could understand English.

People are explaining the one sentence they would say to their pet if they could

Comedian Avery Edison kicked off the conversation on Twitter, asking: “If you could say one sentence to your pet and know they would understand it, what would you say?”

If you could say one sentence to your pet and know they would understand it, what would you say?



My cat, Freyja, is a former feral/stray who has come far but is still very anxious. I wish I could tell her, “I would never do anything to hurt you, you are safe.” — Avery Edison (@aedison) March 7, 2019

She explained her nervous rescue cat would need reassurance, so she would tell her: “I would never do anything to hurt you, you are safe.”

Here’s what other social media users would tell their pets, from the hilarious to the heartwarming.

1. Some pets really confuse their owners.

”Why do you put wine corks in my shoes?” Would be my question. — RaShaun Smith (@phunWITHletters) March 7, 2019

2. You wouldn’t offend your pet by leaving the room anymore.

"If I move you off my lap when you've just gotten comfy it's because I really need to pee, not because I don't want you there." — Katy Lees (@IAmKatyLees) March 7, 2019

3. No surprises that this pet would be angry sitting away from its owner too.

“If you’re angry sitting by me you can totally just move at any time” — regina gorge (@kimkarbdashiann) March 7, 2019

4. Often getting a pet means sacrificing your plants.

I love you both very much but please stop eating my plants I will grow cat grass just for you https://t.co/OCNxWiaclt — Liz Taylor’s Giant Simpsons Ring (@LTsEarrings) March 8, 2019

5. This lovable pet seems to be destroying a home.

"we will go on a walk in five minutes"



and



"do not scratch anything but the designated posts. if you want a new post tell me and I will buy it, but this is rented accommodation" https://t.co/TP5OdHWbxt — Culturelle Marxism (@ElleHa) March 7, 2019

6. Cats love to stomp on painful body parts.

"These right here are called 'tits' and I would encourage you to consider this whole area a No Stomp Zone." — sara mchenry (@yellowcardigan) March 7, 2019

7. This cat already knows enough.

My cat understands the sentence, "move your butt." And that's enough for me. https://t.co/iTWTLibVbU — Nihilist Thought Journal (@NihilistJ) March 8, 2019

8. A message to a very early-rising pet.

"Charlie, you get fed at 6am and 6pm everyday. I will never forget to feed you. Please stop meowing me awake at 5am." https://t.co/bPkxRLMIkj — Erin Norton (@ErinNorton) March 8, 2019

9. Lastly, this very heartbreaking pet message.

“When I leave you I do not want to leave you. Leaving you is the thing that is saddest of all to me” — Megan (@mmegannnolan) March 7, 2019

