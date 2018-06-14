People are explaining the little things they do to ‘stick it to the man’

Independent.ie

Sometimes it’s fun to live life just a little bit on the edge.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/people-are-explaining-the-little-things-they-do-to-stick-it-to-the-man-37009386.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37009367.ece/3e7e6/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_9a091081-2958-4103-a9e9-ceafa4421c7b_1