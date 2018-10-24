News And Finally

Thursday 25 October 2018

People are explaining the coolest things they ever did but have no proof of

Pics or it didn’t happen.

(jakkapan21/Getty Images)
(jakkapan21/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

We’ve all had one of those moments when something unbelievably cool happens and you’ve had the misfortune of no camera to capture the scene.

Reddit user BlakeLikesCash asked people on the website for the coolest experiences they’d ever had with absolutely no cameras around to prove it.

Here are some of the very best, which you’ll always be left guessing about…

1. This person should ask the shop for a security tape.

Comment from discussion Jiggy724’s comment from discussion "What’s the coolest thing you have done that you don’t have proof that you did?".

2. Nobody would believe this amazing moment.

Comment from discussion TheRapistsFor800’s comment from discussion "What’s the coolest thing you have done that you don’t have proof that you did?".
Bored Dvd GIF by Parallel_studio_ - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Did this person really command an object with sheer force of will?

Comment from discussion djinnisequoia’s comment from discussion "What’s the coolest thing you have done that you don’t have proof that you did?".

4. An incredible skiing move never went recognised.

Comment from discussion 01000001010011100100’s comment from discussion "What’s the coolest thing you have done that you don’t have proof that you did?".
Mickey Mouse Skiing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This person went to an extremely hard-to-visit country.

Comment from discussion BenedickCabbagepatch’s comment from discussion "What’s the coolest thing you have done that you don’t have proof that you did?".

6. This absolutely amazing appetite.

Comment from discussion ThunderChickenSix5’s comment from discussion "What’s the coolest thing you have done that you don’t have proof that you did?".
Pizza Cooking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. A tiny nod was the only recognition this save got.

Comment from discussion Bango112’s comment from discussion "What’s the coolest thing you have done that you don’t have proof that you did?".

8. You could lose your camera before witnessing an incredible sight.

Comment from discussion ImperialRedGuard’s comment from discussion "What’s the coolest thing you have done that you don’t have proof that you did?".
Sea Fish GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This person avoided a scary fall.

Comment from discussion bonetorque’s comment from discussion "What’s the coolest thing you have done that you don’t have proof that you did?".

10. What a shame this was never filmed.

Comment from discussion minijig’s comment from discussion "What’s the coolest thing you have done that you don’t have proof that you did?".
Oh My God Wow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this jaw-dropping half marathon time.

Comment from discussion Zack1018’s comment from discussion "What’s the coolest thing you have done that you don’t have proof that you did?".

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News