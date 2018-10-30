News And Finally

Tuesday 30 October 2018

People are explaining the best tricks they’ve accidentally taught their pets

These animals have learnt some very bizarre tricks from their owners.

(Alena Kravchenko/Getty Images)
(Alena Kravchenko/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Have you ever accidentally taught your pet something brilliant, and kept it as their party trick? Well, you’re not alone.

Reddit user TheRoseByAnotherName posed the question to people on the website: “What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behaviour that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?”

Here are the best responses, which might inspire you to teach your pets some unusual tricks of their own.

1. This adorable trick.

Comment from discussion tacticalstraw’s comment from discussion "What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behavior that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?".

2. A budgie with good manners.

Comment from discussion A_Big_Pizza_Pie’s comment from discussion "What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behavior that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?".
Zach Galifianakis Thank You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This dog probably gets walked more often because of this trick.

Comment from discussion Anodracs’s comment from discussion "What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behavior that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?".

4. A trick definitely backfired here.

Comment from discussion SusieQ314’s comment from discussion "What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behavior that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?".
No No No GIF by You Blew It! - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This dog learnt a very useful trick…

Comment from discussion TheLastSpoonBender’s comment from discussion "What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behavior that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?".

6. Lipstick is code-word for these owners going out on the town.

Comment from discussion RoseScentedGlasses’s comment from discussion "What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behavior that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?".
Karlie Kloss Lipstick GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This dog even learnt to spell.

Comment from discussion SilentSamamander’s comment from discussion "What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behavior that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?".

8. An amazing trick with a completely unknown origin.

Comment from discussion ModernMountains’s comment from discussion "What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behavior that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?".
Finger Guns GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This dog is desperate for dropped food.

Comment from discussion Koncur’s comment from discussion "What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behavior that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?".

10. A bird was taught a vital lesson in self-love.

Comment from discussion TheLeviiathan’s comment from discussion "What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behavior that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?".
Hey Good Looking GIF by Super Simple - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this adorable trick has been passed down through generations.

Comment from discussion PM_ME_PICS_OF_ME_’s comment from discussion "What’s the best thing you’ve accidentally trained a pet to do, like a behavior that is specifically from interaction with you and couldn’t just be a quirk or learned themselves?".

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News