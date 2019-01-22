News And Finally

Tuesday 22 January 2019

People are discussing the phrases they use over and over again in their jobs

Because everyone else’s job is just as annoying as yours.

(Peter Byrne/PA)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Every job has its cliches.

Whether it’s jargon you use with colleagues, responses to customers or conversations you find yourself having over and over again about your job, there are certain phrases you find yourself repeating continually.

People on Twitter have been discussing the phrases that always pop up thanks to their job.

Indiana Jones That Belongs In A Museum GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Perhaps people get your job mixed up with another job.

Or perhaps you just don’t quite know your way around yet.

Hanging Bart Simpson GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Of course there are some jobs that everybody has an opinion on.

Some people’s jobs may have been slightly misrepresented on TV.

Science Fiction Scifi GIF by Hannah - Find & Share on GIPHY

And some are more glamorous than others.

Sometimes people want you to use your skills nefariously.

Hacked Internet GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Sometimes the biggest cause of stress in a job is the customers.

And sometimes the biggest cause of stress is your kids.

George Blagden Parenting GIF by Ovation TV - Find & Share on GIPHY

