People are discussing the phrases they use over and over again in their jobs

Whether it’s jargon you use with colleagues, responses to customers or conversations you find yourself having over and over again about your job, there are certain phrases you find yourself repeating continually.

People on Twitter have been discussing the phrases that always pop up thanks to their job.

Hello, I'm a zoology curator, you might know me from my greatest hits including: "yes, the animals are real", "no, they're not alive" and "no, I didn't kill them". https://t.co/eGI5YPO2oG — Paolo Viscardi (@PaoloViscardi) January 20, 2019

Perhaps people get your job mixed up with another job.

Hi! I'm a philosopher. You might know me from such hits as "No, I don't have any sayings," "You must be thinking of psychology," "That would be begging the question" and its even more popular follow-up, "That's not what 'begging the question' means." — Daily Nous (@DailyNousEditor) January 21, 2019

Or perhaps you just don’t quite know your way around yet.

Hi, I’m a medical student. You might know me from my greatest hits including “hey, I’m sorry to bother you, just wanted to ask if...,” “excuse me, sorry, but where is the...,” “hello operator, would you mind paging...” and “is there anything else I can help with?” https://t.co/BbmYU7qcEG — Leah🔥 (@bobtailsquid_) January 17, 2019

Of course there are some jobs that everybody has an opinion on.

Hello, I'm an author. You may know me from my greatest hits, including: "No, not like J. K. Rowling", "exposure doesn't pay the bills,", and "I don't know, *have* you heard of me?" https://t.co/6Y7zo107bX — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) January 19, 2019

Hi, I’m a climate scientist. You may know me from my greatest hits including, “No, it’s not a natural cycle,” “Yes, I know it’s been warmer before (and the only reason YOU know is because we scientists told you so),” and “Just because it’s on YouTube doesn’t mean it’s true.” https://t.co/0TwoErsgvA — Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) January 20, 2019

Hi, I’m a freelance writer. You might remember me from such classics as, “Yes I have heard about self-publishing” and “oh you’d like to write a novel too but never have? Do tell!” https://t.co/chCdkWIRkc — Christine Estima (@christineestima) January 20, 2019

Some people’s jobs may have been slightly misrepresented on TV.

Hi, I'm a digital forensics investigator. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like "no, the enhance button isn't real," "I can't answer that because you chose not to log," "a hard drive isn't the same as live analysis," and "yes, it takes longer than it does on TV." https://t.co/3HTvRTPGRv — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) January 20, 2019

And some are more glamorous than others.

Hi! I’m a surgical resident. You might know me from my greatest hits including, “when’s the last time you had a bowel movement?” “Turn your head and cough” And the especially unforgettable, “you’re going to feel a little pressure now” https://t.co/xgZStr1vfU — OR barbie (@theblondeMD) January 18, 2019

Sometimes people want you to use your skills nefariously.

Hi, I'm a hacker. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like "No, I can't hack your ex-girlfriend's Facebook," "Yes, that can be hacked," and "No, it doesn't work that way." https://t.co/Xp5UxV2HYh — Ian Coldwater 👻🌿✨ (@IanColdwater) January 20, 2019

Sometimes the biggest cause of stress in a job is the customers.

Hello i'm a Marketer. You may know me from greatest hits such as "No, I can't just make it go viral", "No, our target audience can’t be everybody", "No we can't photoshop a video" and "Yes, you absolutely will need a copywriter!" https://t.co/JNXE7W0qSn — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) January 21, 2019

And sometimes the biggest cause of stress is your kids.

Hi, i'm a mom. You might know me from some of my Greatest Hits like "I thought your game was cancelled", "please don't fart on your sister", "why are there dirty socks in the refrigerator" and "I've clearly failed as a mother, just wait until your father gets home" — 🇺🇸Elisabeth🇺🇸 (@YourMomsucksTho) January 17, 2019

