Children are wonderful, however they can often be a little clumsy around fragile and expensive objects.

Children are wonderful, however they can often be a little clumsy around fragile and expensive objects.

People are describing the most expensive things their children have broken

Reddit user MrsLadyMadonna asked people on the website for their examples of really expensive items that their children had broken, and some will definitely make you cringe.

Here are 11 of the best, and they might make you want to lock away your valuables. 1. This waste of money…

Press Association