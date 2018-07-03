News And Finally

Tuesday 3 July 2018

People are confessing the embarrassing stories they’ll never quite forget

Everyone has a mortifying anecdote that they’ll never fully get over … what’s yours?

Uber app (Niall Carson/PA)
Uber app (Niall Carson/PA)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Everyone’s done something so embarrassing at least once in their life that’s left them wanting the ground to swallow them whole.

One brave Twitter user wanted to know people’s worst examples, asking “What have you done that’s made you die a bit inside?”

People did not disappoint with their embarrassing stories, confessing their most mortifying memories.

Here are 10 of the very best, that might make you feel better about the cringe-worthy things that you’ve done.

1. We’ve all been there.

Cat GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. This unfortunate mistake.

Bravo Tv Pump Rules GIF by Slice - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. At least this embarrassing moment turned out well in the end.

Lisa Edelstein Relief GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Oh no!

Awkward Andy Samberg GIF by Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This forgetful person.

Awkward Do I Know You GIF by Matt Cutshall - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. This person is haunted by their mistake.

Frustrated New Girl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Uber drivers are like family to this person.

I Love You Dustin GIF by NETFLIX - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. This unfortunate compliment.

Cringe GIF by Ella Mai - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. No, no, no.

Embarrassed Laugh GIF by My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Lastly, this mistaken greeting.

Sorry Broad City GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News