Netflix has confirmed that hit dystopian series Black Mirror will be returning for a fifth series.

People are coming up with their own Black Mirror storylines and some of them are amazing

Details of the new season haven’t yet been confirmed, however, and if you binge-watched series four within a week, it might feel like a long wait for new episodes.

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018 Social media users are helping to make the wait a little easier, as people come up with imaginary storylines for the show, giving a little taste as to what might be coming in series five. Reddit user Noy2222 asked the website for their best episode ideas, which are creepy, thought-inducing, and downright terrifying in equal measure.

Here are the very best idea pitches, which could have the potential to wow readers even more than Black Mirror itself. 1. Do frozen people have human rights?

