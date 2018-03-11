People are coming up with the best obscure super powers and some are amazing

Independent.ie

We’ve all been questioned about the hypothetical superpower we would love to have, but what if your superpower had to be one-of-a-kind?

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/people-are-coming-up-with-the-best-obscure-super-powers-and-some-are-amazing-36693418.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36693402.ece/68260/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_a32f3ab9-418e-491a-bf54-c5ae9d6ecf11_1