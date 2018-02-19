People are coming up with hilarious theories for why Garfield hates Mondays

Through the years, however, people have questioned why the popular cartoon cat hates Mondays as much as he does.

Not having a job, Monday should be filled with sleep and food, no different from the rest of Garfield’s week.

Twitter user Jam Colley came up with a sweet, slightly heartbreaking theory on social media. What if Garfield hates Mondays so much because he loves his owner Jon, and can’t bear to be apart from him?