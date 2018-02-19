News And Finally

Monday 19 February 2018

People are coming up with hilarious theories for why Garfield hates Mondays

We’ve all got that Monday feeling.

Garfield:
Garfield: "Say No To Mondays"

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Garfield is a lot like many of us: hates Mondays, loves lasagna, and is a little lazier than perhaps he should be.

Through the years, however, people have questioned why the popular cartoon cat hates Mondays as much as he does.

Not having a job, Monday should be filled with sleep and food, no different from the rest of Garfield’s week.

Twitter user Jam Colley came up with a sweet, slightly heartbreaking theory on social media. What if Garfield hates Mondays so much because he loves his owner Jon, and can’t bear to be apart from him?

Naturally, some users disagreed, giving their own theories for why the cat is so grumpy.

Which went from pretty realistic…

To slightly unusual…

To just downright strange.

After a lot of disagreement on social media, the famous cat himself had to chip in.

What do you think?

