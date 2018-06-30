News And Finally

Sunday 1 July 2018

People are blaming Ronaldo’s new goatee for Portugal’s defeat to Uruguay

Could the new facial hair have brought bad luck?

Cristiano Ronaldo sports a goatee in the Uruguay game (Andre Penner/AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo sports a goatee in the Uruguay game (Andre Penner/AP)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

When Cristiano Ronaldo stepped out on to the field to play Uruguay on Saturday night, he sported a new addition to his facial hair.

The five-time Ballon d’Or holder failed to help Portugal through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, leaving some to speculate his new goatee was to blame.

ipanews_a1d4d12d-7b01-4220-9794-fbed7a85dd4f_embedded889589
( Themba Hadebe/AP)

As it became clear the game was going badly, and after the team eventually lost 2-1 to Uruguay, the tweets began to roll in.

Footballers, like many sportspeople, can be superstitious about pre-match routines, but clearly Ronaldo wasn’t worried about the impact growing a goatee might have on the match.

ipanews_a1d4d12d-7b01-4220-9794-fbed7a85dd4f_embedded889588
( Darko Vojinovic/AP)

At least the new facial hair didn’t stop him from being a good sport. He helped injured Uruguay player Edinson Cavani off the field towards the end of the game in a lovely show of respect.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News