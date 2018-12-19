News And Finally

Wednesday 19 December 2018

People are altering classic movies by adding an extra R and L to the title

Would you watch Independence Daryl? How about Ready Player Loner?

Ready Player Loner? (Ian West/PA)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

It’s a classic Twitter game – make a subtle change to the title of a movie, then sit back and enjoy the hilarity.

The latest iteration – brought to the world by writer Daniel Kibblesmith – is oddly specific, joyfully nonsensical and might just be the funniest yet.

The rules are simple – add the letters R and L to a movie title and, well, that’s it.

The fact that Daniel kicked things off by turning Jaws into Jarwls shows the level we’re working at here, and the responses were in no way disappointing.

Some followed Daniel’s example to the letter(s).

Others somehow managed to make their efforts make some sort of sense.

Meanwhile, Mr Kibblesmith – not unreasonably – proved an excellent player of his own game.

But sometimes simplicity wins the day.

Very silly. Absolutely necessary.

Press Association

