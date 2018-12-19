People are altering classic movies by adding an extra R and L to the title
Would you watch Independence Daryl? How about Ready Player Loner?
It’s a classic Twitter game – make a subtle change to the title of a movie, then sit back and enjoy the hilarity.
The latest iteration – brought to the world by writer Daniel Kibblesmith – is oddly specific, joyfully nonsensical and might just be the funniest yet.
Add an extra L and R to any movie title. I’ll go first.— Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) December 19, 2018
Jarwls.
The rules are simple – add the letters R and L to a movie title and, well, that’s it.
The fact that Daniel kicked things off by turning Jaws into Jarwls shows the level we’re working at here, and the responses were in no way disappointing.
Some followed Daniel’s example to the letter(s).
the balbadoork— emma 💌 (@emmaagerber) December 19, 2018
Bleetlejuicer— Lilith Autumn Corvidae 🌒🌕🌘 (@HellcatMaggie) December 19, 2018
Duder, Where’s My Carl?— Jess Cleland 🦋 (@jess_cleland) December 19, 2018
Others somehow managed to make their efforts make some sort of sense.
Ready Player Loner— Ian Stone (@iandstone) December 19, 2018
Deliver URLs From Evil— Richard Lee Atwood (@RLeeAtwood) December 19, 2018
Independence Daryl— Lisa B (@WorkInProcess67) December 19, 2018
irl robot— 🎅🦌 merry christmoose 🦌🎅 (@tiemoose) December 19, 2018
Meanwhile, Mr Kibblesmith – not unreasonably – proved an excellent player of his own game.
Corn Lair— Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) December 19, 2018
A Simpler Flavor— Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) December 19, 2018
Ghorstblusters— Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) December 19, 2018
But sometimes simplicity wins the day.
Lurp— HOCKEYBEAR (@AKHockeyBear) December 19, 2018
Very silly. Absolutely necessary.
