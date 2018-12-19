It’s a classic Twitter game – make a subtle change to the title of a movie, then sit back and enjoy the hilarity.

People are altering classic movies by adding an extra R and L to the title

The latest iteration – brought to the world by writer Daniel Kibblesmith – is oddly specific, joyfully nonsensical and might just be the funniest yet.

Add an extra L and R to any movie title. I’ll go first.



Jarwls. — Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) December 19, 2018

The rules are simple – add the letters R and L to a movie title and, well, that’s it.

The fact that Daniel kicked things off by turning Jaws into Jarwls shows the level we’re working at here, and the responses were in no way disappointing.

Some followed Daniel’s example to the letter(s).

the balbadoork — emma 💌 (@emmaagerber) December 19, 2018

Bleetlejuicer — Lilith Autumn Corvidae 🌒🌕🌘 (@HellcatMaggie) December 19, 2018

Duder, Where’s My Carl? — Jess Cleland 🦋 (@jess_cleland) December 19, 2018

Others somehow managed to make their efforts make some sort of sense.

Ready Player Loner — Ian Stone (@iandstone) December 19, 2018

Deliver URLs From Evil — Richard Lee Atwood (@RLeeAtwood) December 19, 2018

Independence Daryl — Lisa B (@WorkInProcess67) December 19, 2018

irl robot — 🎅🦌 merry christmoose 🦌🎅 (@tiemoose) December 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Mr Kibblesmith – not unreasonably – proved an excellent player of his own game.

Corn Lair — Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) December 19, 2018

A Simpler Flavor — Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) December 19, 2018

Ghorstblusters — Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) December 19, 2018

But sometimes simplicity wins the day.

Lurp — HOCKEYBEAR (@AKHockeyBear) December 19, 2018

Very silly. Absolutely necessary.

Press Association