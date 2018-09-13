News And Finally

Thursday 13 September 2018

People are airing their deeply rooted opinions with the latest meme format

Another week, another meme to keep everyone entertained.

(Merlas/Getty Images)
(Merlas/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Another week, another meme format. The newest offering features a little stick person holding a sign expressing the poster’s most deeply held belief.

From the hilarious to the very serious indeed, social media users everywhere are using the stick person made out of punctuation to express their thoughts and opinions.

Here is a selection of the best, which might inspire you to create your own.

1. This northerner has something to say.

2. Seriously, it’s embarrassing. Stop it.

Shut It Down 30 Rock GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This strong message.

4. This stick person has an astute observation.

Movie GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Shout out to shy students.

6. This person has a positive message to share about books.

Read Beauty And The Beast GIF by Disney - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This meme supports pineapple on pizza.

8. The most true version of this meme.

Flattered Brittany Murphy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This person used the meme as an apology.

10. Lastly, people are using the meme to criticise the meme.

Happy Beyonce GIF by BET Awards - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News