People are airing their deeply rooted opinions with the latest meme format

Another week, another meme to keep everyone entertained.
Another week, another meme format. The newest offering features a little stick person holding a sign expressing the poster’s most deeply held belief.
From the hilarious to the very serious indeed, social media users everywhere are using the stick person made out of punctuation to express their thoughts and opinions.
Here is a selection of the best, which might inspire you to create your own.
1. This northerner has something to say.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) September 11, 2018
It goes:
Breakfast
Dinner
Tea
|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
2. Seriously, it’s embarrassing. Stop it.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— kya (@softsadsatan) September 11, 2018
stop asking girls
why they need to bring
their bag to the restroom
during class
|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
3. This strong message.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— ryan (@yeetztweetz) September 11, 2018
stop shaking my hand
i put out a fist for a reason
i don’t think it’s cool
it’s just my hands are
really sweaty
|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
4. This stick person has an astute observation.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— cory (@_coryrichardson) September 12, 2018
the main characters
in veggie tales are
both fruits
|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
5. Shout out to shy students.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— leen (@softedhearts) September 8, 2018
stop forcing students
to present in front of the
class and give them a
choice not to
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
6. This person has a positive message to share about books.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Jenn 📚✨🌖🚀 (@JennieLy) September 11, 2018
Audiobooks count
as reading
and ereaders are as
good as paperbacks
|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
7. This meme supports pineapple on pizza.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Liam (@OfficialVizeh) September 9, 2018
Pineapple on Pizza
is acceptable
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
8. The most true version of this meme.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Engineer Tolu tezzy (@tolu_tezzy) September 11, 2018
Kindness makes you
the most beautiful person
in the world.
No matter what
you look like.
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
9. This person used the meme as an apology.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— tatianna (@eternallyfuct) September 9, 2018
I’m sorry I accidentally
ghosted you, I’m just
really bad at
communicating.
I love you
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
10. Lastly, people are using the meme to criticise the meme.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— bb (@verybestof_me) September 11, 2018
stop forcing
stick figures to
hold enormous signs
just because you don't
wanna do homework
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |
Press Association