Sunday 7 January 2018

People across the world are catching the tube with no trousers on

All the best pictures and video as this bizarre tradition enters its 17th year.

No Trousers on the Tube day
By Edd Dracott

For the 17th year in a row, something incredibly bizarre has been happening on tube trains across the globe.

Travellers have been catching the tube, or subways as they’re largely known outside of the UK, without their trousers on.

No Trousers On The Tube Day, or No Pants Subway Ride Day, began in New York in 2002 and sees tens of thousands of people engaging in the silliness on the first Sunday of the year.

The trouserless tradition was started by a New York group called Improv Everywhere, with the idea being that random passengers would board trains at separate stops without their trousers on.

Participants would behave as if they did not know each other and still wear full winter clothing on their top half, to the bemusement of those around them – as the troupe explains in the video below.

Now cities across the world engage in the fun.

Such as…

London

No Trousers on the Tube day
No Trousers on the Tube day
No Trousers on the Tube day

Prague

Passengers in Prague with their pants off
A woman gets off a subway with no pants on in Prague
Pantless commuters on the escalator in Prague

Warsaw

Participants in Warsaw with no pants on
Poles with no pants on

Munich…

Germans with no pants on

…and Berlin

Passengers on the tube in Berlin

If you missed out this time, don’t worry it’ll be on again next year.

Just make sure you get the date right – this is an event that’s best not celebrated alone…

Press Association

