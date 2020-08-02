Pensioners separated during lockdown mark 65th anniversary with ‘cushion cuddle’

Two great-grandparents separated over lockdown have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a socially-distanced outdoor lunch at a care home.

Andy Davidson, an 88-year-old resident at Jesmond Care Home in Aberdeen, and his 86-year-old wife Margaret enjoyed some food and a whisky while separated by a Perspex screen as they marked the milestone.

Their daughter Brenda had cushions made with pictures of their faces on them “so they can cuddle up together” while care home visiting remains restricted.

She also organised a cake, while Mr Davidson made a picture for his wife with a blue heart to represent their sapphire anniversary.

When asked for the secret to a long and happy marriage, Mr Davidson said they “have just always gotten along fine”.

The couple met at work in 1951 and married on July 30 four years later at New Deer South Church in Turriff, Aberdeenshire.

Mr Davidson worked for a local builder’s firm before carrying out national service for two years, and when he returned his future wife was the new office clerk.

They were formally introduced by her brother Gordon at a dance – with Mr Davidson proposing at another dance in New Deer which eventually became their wedding venue.

Mrs Davidson said: “Andy was always a quiet man. We were walking along the road and he turned to me and said ‘Let’s get married’.”

As well as daughter Brenda the couple are parents to son Andrew, grandparents to three children and have one great-grandchild.

Mr Davidson said he “couldn’t believe” they have been married 65 years, while care home staff said they were impressed at the constant compliments he gives his wife, telling her she “looked really good”.

Jade McGowan, activities co-ordinator at the Renaissance Care home, said: “It was great to be able to help set the anniversary celebration up for Andy and Margaret.

“Lockdown has been tough for all of our residents’ loved ones and it’s been fantastic seeing them reunite over the last few weeks.

“But to mark 65 years of love between the pair was extra special.”

PA Media