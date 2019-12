A pensioner whose wish for a stripper to visit her care home was granted by management said that she “loved every second” of it.

Pensioner ‘loved every second’ of stripper’s visit to her care home

The 89-year-old resident, who gave her name only as Joan, made the request for a visit from an attractive man with “a large chest and big biceps” through her care home’s wishing tree initiative.

She and her 84-year-old friend, who gave her name only as Pauline, were delighted when a stripper dressed as a fireman arrived at Glastonbury Court care home in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

In a video he is seen waving his belt around his head in the residents’ lounge as a group of elderly women watch on, with one in fits of laughter.

Speaking afterwards, Joan said: “I thought that he was amazing – I wish he could visit us every day!

“He made me feel like I was young again, I loved every second.”

Previous requests to the home’s wishing tree initiative included a trip to the beach at Felixstowe, shopping trips and afternoon teas.

Sharlene Van Tonder, home manager for Care UK, said: “Most people expect life in a care home to be a certain way, with residents watching television and doing a bit of knitting.

“Here at Glastonbury Court, our ethos is about helping people to enjoy more independent and fulfilling lives in the way they want to, and we’re keen to ensure that there are no limitations so that every day can be different and fun.

“It’s fair to say this isn’t the typical kind of visitor we have at the home – but based on the response, he was one of the most popular.”

