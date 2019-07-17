News And Finally

Wednesday 17 July 2019

Penguins attempt to nest at sushi takeaway

The birds returned to the shop despite being taken back to the ocean by police in Wellington.

Penguins make their way a sushi shop in Wellington, New Zealand . A pair of “vagrant” blue (Shawnee Kim/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

It seems two little blue penguins could not stay away from a New Zealand sushi takeaway – returning to nest there even after police had captured them and escorted them back to the ocean.

Wellington police described the birds as “waddling vagrants”, while Sushi Bi’s co-owner joked he had no idea that word of his tasty raw fish had reached as far as the sub-aquatic community.

ipanews_518a2c31-f44b-44e7-84d4-7a0e231c09b4_embedded244151401
The creatures had attempted to nest at the sushi takeaway (TVNZ/AP)

Police said the first call came on Saturday night that a penguin was on a city street, and they managed to return it to the ocean.

Then, on Monday morning they received more calls, and found two penguins nesting beneath Sushi Bi.

ipanews_518a2c31-f44b-44e7-84d4-7a0e231c09b4_embedded244151407
The birds hiding under a fridge at Sushi Bi (TVNZ via AP)

After police released them, the penguins were back under the store a few hours later. They were moved back to the waterfront once again.

The little blue is the smallest type of penguin.

PA Media

