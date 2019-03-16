Peep Show fan arranges ‘Three-o Walcott’ billboard on footballer’s 30th birthday

A Peep Show fan went above and beyond by arranging a billboard to celebrate footballer Theo Walcott’s 30th birthday.

The move references a joke from the hit Channel 4 sitcom, in which one of the main characters, Jeremy Usborne, has a plan to make his “Three-o Walcott millions”.

As his flatmate in the show Mark explains: “Jeremy’s planning to sell the headline ‘Three-o Walcott’ to a tabloid newspaper when Theo Walcott turns 30, and we’ve agreed not to argue whether that’s a good plan.”

Years later, many people marked the occasion in real life by referencing it on Twitter.

Today's the day Jez makes his millions. Happy birthday, Three-O Walcott! pic.twitter.com/uOkNxHYkgF — Ben Brindle (@bmbrindle) March 16, 2019

Congratulations on finally getting the Three-O Walcott millions, Jeremy! pic.twitter.com/YrrmSyLvEd — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) March 16, 2019

The Sun even made Jeremy’s wish come true by printing the headline complete with a byline for Jeremy, though it’s not clear if he got his millions for it.

Happy Three-O Walcott day - can't imagine Jez got the millions he was hoping for for this pic.twitter.com/PLJri5ZGd4 — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) March 16, 2019

But Mike English, an account director at advertising firm Goodstuff Communications, went one further by arranging for a “Three-o” digital billboard in Streatham, south London.

He said: “I’m a massive fan of Peep Show and really want Robert Webb or David Mitchell to see it! And (I’m) a huge Arsenal fan so I love Theo Walcott anyway.”

The support of Twitter didn’t go unnoticed by Walcott himself, who tweeted: “Thanks for the Birthday messages everyone, it really means a lot.”

3️⃣0️⃣ Thanks for the Birthday messages everyone, it really means a lot 💙 — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) March 16, 2019

Although Peep Show fans were clearly hoping for a little more.

You can’t tweet this without mentioning Jez! pic.twitter.com/TPXPslaXF9 — Nick Bright (@NickBrightDJ) March 16, 2019

Press Association